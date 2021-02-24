These guys. Photo: CBS Television

Finally, the perfect excuse to bust out the sherry while reclining in a hideous chair. After years of Kelsey Grammer being pissed off at writers for their terrible Frasier revival ideas, Deadline reports that the sitcom will indeed return for a new season of refined shenanigans. The multi-cam has been officially green-lit to series at Paramount+ as of October 4, though the streamer has not confirmed how many episodes will comprise the first season of this long-awaited revival. Chris Harris and Joe Cristalli (best known for their work in How I Met Your Mother and Life in Pieces, respectively) will lead the writing team.

As was originally reported in 2021, Grammer will, of course, reprise his role as the legendarily erudite radio host, although it seem like co-stars David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, and Peri Gilpin will not be joining him. (John Mahoney, who portrayed the Crane patriarch, Martin, died in 2019.) Grammer has confirmed that the series will take place in a “new city” that isn’t Seattle.

Joining Frasier in this new city will be his (often forgotten) son Freddy, played by Jack Cutmore-Scott. According to Variety, Freddy is a blend of his father and grandfather. “Years ago, Freddy rejected following in his father’s footsteps—dropping out of college to become a fireman—and he’s never looked back until now, when recent troubles have left him with no one to turn to in his life” the character description reads. Freddy’s roommate Eva will be played by Jess Salguiero. Anders Keith has been cast as Niles and Daphne’s son David, who was born during Frasier’s series finale. Also joining the cast is Nicholas Lyndhurst as Alan Cornwall, an old college bro of Frasier’s who has become a professor. “British, boozy and larger than life, Alan has an intellect on par with Frasier’s—if only he ever felt like using it,” per Variety again. So he’s like a boy Roz? Fun.

This post has been updated throughout.