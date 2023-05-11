Freaky Friday to Take Us Away a Second Time

Okay, do Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen next. Photo: Ron Batzdorff/Walt Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

AAAHhhhhh! AAAhhhhh! There used to be one movie and now there’s gonna be two! Could you, like, chill for a second? A sequel to the 2003 version of Freaky Friday, starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, is in the works, and both actresses are ready to get freaky again. “DUH! FFDEUX!” Curtis captioned a selfie with Lohan, also tagging Disney in the Instagram post. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Nisha Ganatra (Welcome to Chippendales) has officially signed on to direct the project, which is reportedly set to start shooting in Los Angeles this summer.

Disney previously confirmed in a New York Times retrospective interview in May 2023 that a sequel to the film was in development, with both stars in talks to return. Last we heard, Elyse Hollander will be writing the film. “As I went around the world with Halloween Ends, people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday,” Curtis told the Times on the subject of a sequel. “Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, ‘It feels like there’s a movie to be made.’” Will they switch bodies again? Will it be a Groundhog Day situation? Will they travel back in time and be trapped in the bodies of their ancestors as a way of processing intergenerational trauma? Okay, that last one is just Russian Doll season two … Either way, we’ll be happy to watch these actresses play anything, as long as there’s still a musical climax.

This post has been updated.