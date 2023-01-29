Apple TV+ Says Gay Rights, Makes Frog and Toad Show

Photo: JC Olivera/WireImage

The Frog and Toad books, which have been transformed via meme culture into anticapitalist, radical celebrations of queer love between amphibians, are coming to Apple TV+. A new animated show based on the children’s books will debut this spring. According to Deadline, Nat Faxon (Elfo on Disenchantment) and Kevin Michael Richardson (Nu Hibbert on The Simpsons) will be voicing Frog and Toad respectively. Additional voices will be provided by Ron Funches (Harley Quinn), Fortune Feimster (Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar), Cole Escola (Search Party), Aparna Nancherla (Corporate), John Hodgman (Dicktown), Yvette Nicole Brown (Community), Stephen Tobolowsky (One Day at a Time), Tom Kenny (SpongeBob SquarePants), Selene Luna (Coco), Margaret Cho (Fire Island) and Betsy Sodaro (Bob’s Burgers). Rob Hoegee is showrunning and Titmouse is animating. Frog and Toad comes to Apple TV+ April 28.