The Best Comedy Shorts of January 2021

Each month, many funny videos are posted to every corner of the internet — from Twitter to Instagram, Vimeo, and sometimes other weird places we’ll have trouble embedding. Because you’re busy living your life, you might miss some of these funny videos and feel left out when others bring them up in conversation. Well, worry not! We’re here to make sure you’re not listening in on conversations but leading them … as long as those conversations are about funny internet videos. Here, our favorite comedy shorts of the month.

“À Toi, Adelaide,” by Sandy Honig

last year I got to star in a French indie film! I had to learn French for the role and think I did a pretty good job.



Please enjoy the trailer for “À Toi, Adelaide” !!! 💖 pic.twitter.com/KX5maGWJxe — Sandy Honig (@sandyhonig) January 5, 2021

Ah, the French. When Sandy Honig (Three Busy Debras) was hired to play the lead in the very real, existential French film À Toi, Adelaide, some were concerned her inability to speak the language would affect her work. They needn’t have worried. Whether Honig is staring into a mirror, drinking in the bath, or blowing smoke onto a different mirror, she’s word-perfect.

“Celebrate MLK Day With Me,” by Niles Abston

This clip from Niles Abston’s comedy special Girls Don’t Twerk to Jokes recirculated in the wake of his very viral tweet on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The entire special is really worth watching, but if you’re looking for a sample first, Abston’s riffs on the holiday and what he sometimes sees it inspire in interracial couples is the place to start.

“Chicago Dad Likes Indie Music,” by Maggie Winters

Chicago Dad Likes Indie Music pic.twitter.com/SzcNTYQi2t — Maggie? Winters? (@saggiesplinters) January 8, 2021

This Chicago Dad, played by Maggie Winters, is just like every other Chicago Dad: He loves Miller Lite and hates cyclists. What sets him apart is that he also has a weakness for formally inventive or otherwise ambitious indie music. “Politics aside,” says Chicago Dad, “this Killer Mike guy can really rap. I’m not really into hip-hop, but it gets me going when I’m shoveling the driveway.” We would like to see Pitchfork hire Chicago Dad promptly.

“I Was the Stage Manager for the Inauguration by the Way,” by Meg Stalter

I was the stage manager for the inauguration by the way! pic.twitter.com/S8y51oMyQx — Meg Stalter (@megstalter) January 20, 2021

Meg Stalter is our new favorite pastime. No one is better at this specific brand of Midwest mom. In what we are dubbing the Self-Importantly-Rambling-While-Poorly-Doing-Other-Tasks schtick, Ms. Stalter reigns supreme. Her recent “Every Child Actor’s Mom in an Interview” video is also worth a watch.

“Miya Ponsetto Did Not Have a Good Weekend,” by Julia Shiplett

Miya Ponsetto did NOT have a good weekend pic.twitter.com/KX5J6Oli4W — julia shiplett (@juliashiplett) January 11, 2021

Miya Ponsetto was one of the internet’s main characters this month, despite the crowded lineup, cementing that status with her infamous and bizarre television interview with Gayle King. As played by Julia Shiplett in this video, she has a good reason for her behavior. “I have anxiety,” she says. “It is a very rare condition many don’t even know about ’cause no one is brave enough to talk about it but me.”

“Normies Are Getting Creative,” by Chris Fleming

normies are getting creative pic.twitter.com/c4Fm6k7BmR — Chris Fleming (@chrisfluming) January 11, 2021

It used to be that only those of us who were emotionally and financially broken spent our abundant time furiously parodying zeitgeist moments, but just look at how many Bernie Sanders–in-mittens memes were created in the 24 hours after the Biden/Harris inauguration. Now that we’re all at home, all manner of “awesome sauce”–spewing cubicle-dwellers are jumping on the creative bandwagon without any regard for how precious this little sliver of free-spiritedness is to all those who drink their coffee black and wouldn’t be caught dead in a spin class. In the meantime, creators like Chris Fleming — known for their industry-shaping creativity — are shaking in their thrifted vintage boots.

“Scrunchie,” by Amy Zimmer

The pantheon of great films in which an actor plays multiple roles in the same scene has some very impressive members: Adaptation. Dr. Strangelove. The Nutty Professor. We’d like to propose the addition of “Scrunchie,” the amazing new short created by Amy Zimmer for Adult Swim. It’s difficult to summarize, but the tone, which is somewhere between that of a soap opera and an ’80s anime, will hook you in from the beginning.

“The Session Drummer Who Was Fired From ‘In the Air Tonight,’” by James Coker

We all fuck this drum entry up every time we hear the song (always at least 30 seconds early). Apparently, so did Phil Collins’s original session drummer. A quick but powerful bit of magic, this is.

“Turning Random Internet Drama Into Songs,” by Lubalin

It doesn’t matter if you’re doomscrolling or second-screen browsing during a show you don’t like all that much but keep on anyway — you will come across petty arguments in a comment thread. On every social-media outlet, in every publication’s comment section, on every message board “how to” and Quora “what if,” bored people pick fights over the most trivial things. Thank God we have Lubalin to turn those trifles into sweet R&B triumphs. This is what TikTok was made for.

“Your Perfect Ex’s Instagram Stories,” by Lane Koivu

Your Perfect Ex’s Instagram Stories: pic.twitter.com/sKVvqjkkXD — Citizen Lane (@LaneKoivu) December 26, 2020

New year, new beginnings, new regrets about parting ways with exes that seem to be absolutely perfect now. Deep breaths. Yes, they’re engaged. Yes, they’re rich. Yes, their annoying cat has somehow morphed into a cute, quiet dog. Lane Koivu feels your pain and is here to remind you of even more joy you’re missing out on.

