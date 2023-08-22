Fyre Festival Isn’t Learning Its Lesson

People apparently want seconds of this… Photo: Netflix

Scam me once, shame on you. Scam me twice… Optimist Billy McFarland ditched the pirate treasure hunt to go back to his roots of scamming people the old-fashioned way by creating another music festival in the Caribbean. McFarland announced Fyre Festival 2, a sequel to the successful Fyre Festival 1 that featured delicious bread and cheese plates for its guests, and scheduled round 2 to go live on December 2024. Passes are currently for sale, with prices increasing as tickets get sold— the first tier of 100 tickets has already sold out. The purchase allegedly includes one ticket to the festival, a pass for other FYRE events and pop-ups, and access to other events like weekend getaways and documentary screenings (granted, if you buy fest to the events, you’ll probably end up in a documentary yourself.) The site features a disclaimer that the festival date is subject to change and they are hoping to a host a minimum of four events prior to the festival. However, if you’re not interested in being a part of another class action settlement and are, perhaps, a fan of geography, the Fyre Festival website still has something for you: a link to the Caribbean Sea on Google Maps. In case you didn’t know where it was.

Photo: Fyre Festival Website