Ghostbusters’s Box Office Opening Weekend Is Frozen in 2021

Photo: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire has made the call, and despite mixed reviews, the same people who probably supported the 2021 Jason Reitman film showed up for another round. Deadline reports the legacy sequel will make $42-44 million during opening weekend, about the same as Afterlife. Making their return to New York City, the new ‘busters (Paul Rudd, Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Celeste O’Connor, and Logan Kim) and the old ‘busters (Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, and William Atherton) to defeat some ghosts attempting to freeze over the city.

There is one main difference between the production of Afterlife and Frozen Empire (besides needing a good coat) is the latter cost Sony Pictures a lot more, about $25 million. While they might not be afraid of no ghosts, they may be afraid of a higher budget not paying off. There is one solution that might help: it’s time to start charging ghosts for movie tickets.