Ice to See You, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Trailer!

I said brrrr! It’s cold in here. There must be some ghosties in the atmosphere. Such is the premise for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. Actually, the real premise is “what if the comedy people got together again, wouldn’t that be nice?” In the first teaser for the Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel, New York City is getting Day After Tomorrow’d and the only people who can stop it are the sequel protagonists, all the living legacy Ghostbusters, Patton Oswalt, and Kumail Nanjiani. According to the official synopsis, the film sees the Spengler family’s New York minute interrupted when “the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force,” and “Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.” CGI ghost of Harold Ramis seemingly gets to sit this one out, though.

