Taylor Swift Loves Miming Her Own Lyrics

She makes the moves up as she goes…if “Shake It Off” is to be believed. Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images for TAS Rights Mana

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version) hit Disney+ on March 14, finally giving fans the chance to take it all in from the comfort of their living rooms. The concert film, chronicling a woman desperately trying to maintain control of her bangs over the course of three and a half hours, has it all: a swan dive into the stage, bicycles, golf clubs, and of course nine eras worth of choreography — masterminded by the Mandy Moore who wasn’t in A Walk to Remember. But for all of the exciting new moves, whether they be witchy (“willow”) or sexy (“Vigilante Shit”), there’s also Swift’s trademark wrist work that fans have come to expect.

Another classic that really stands out while watching this new concert film is Swift’s penchant for miming or acting out her lyrics as she sings them. For example, if Swift sings the word “you,” odds are she’s pointing to the audience. If there’s any reference to time, she for sure is tapping the invisible watch on her wrist. To Taylor Swift, a concert is one big game of charades, and she’s always winning. She does this so much, in fact, that if you were to watch the concert on mute (which isn’t recommended), you’d probably still get the gist of what she’s singing.

The broad, literal gesturing makes sense given the theatricality of the production, which is meant to play to the back row of stadiums. But with the film’s camera crew capturing those broad movements up close, we’re able to enjoy each and every gesture — which would make for a great drinking game if you’re so inclined. Here’s just a small sampling of the times Taylor Swift acted out her lyrics as she sang them during The Eras Tour concert film.

“Devils roll the dice” — Cruel Summer

Gesturing rolling dice is a dangerous game, and Swift wisely doesn’t linger, instead tossing those die as quickly as possible.

“I cried like a baby coming home from the bar” — Cruel Summer

I also cry when I have to leave the bar.

“Overdramatic” — Lover

The melodrama!

“I’ve been the archer” — The Archer

It’s the titular gesture, so of course Swift is going to give us her best Katniss Everdeen. After all, she gave us “Safe & Sound.”

“She’s cheer captain” — You Belong With Me

Miming a cheer captain is much easier than miming being on the bleachers. Unless Jack Antonoff is there, then she can just point to him.

“What you’re looking for has been here the whole time” — You Belong With Me

This one is one of her favorite moves. If Taylor Swift is singing about looking, that woman is going to be looking!

“I remember you driving to my house in the middle of the night” — You Belong With Me

Vroom vroom!

“Baby, just say yes” — Love Story

Responding to a proposal (per the song) with a thumbs up is honestly crazy. She was taking some creative liberties with this one.

“Watched as you signed your name Marjorie” — marjorie

It does not take that long to sign “Marjorie.”

“Lay the table with the fancy shit” — tolerate it

This one might be cheating since she has a prop, so it’s not technically miming.

“Took this dagger in me and removed it” — tolerate it

This begs the questions, what if all of her lyrical metaphors were literal?

“The old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now. Why? Oh, ‘cause she’s dead!” — Look What You Made Me Do

An absolute classic. Whenever a phone comes up in one of her songs, she’s breaking out that thumb and pinky.

“It’s time” — 22

The whole concert kicked off with a countdown on a giant clock, so naturally she’s checking her imaginary watch when she mentions “time.”

“I’m feeling 22” — 22

Duh.

“It’s time” — 22

Oh, another watch check so soon…

“We hadn’t seen each other in a month” — We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together

Really? This imaginary watch counts the months too?

“And you were tossing me the car keys” — All Too Well (10 Minute Version)

Not only does she toss the car keys, she even gestures to signify that the keychain ends up on the ground.

“Check the pulse” — All Too Well (10 Minute Version)

When it’s time to check her pulse she thankfully goes for the neck, giving her wrists a much-deserved rest from the spotlight.

“For digging up the grave another time” — the 1

Did Taylor Swift take an object work improv class at UCB?

“There goes the maddest woman this town has ever seen” — the last great american dynasty

Make no mistake, “maddest” does not mean angry, it means crazy. And we know this because she makes this motion for what feels like the majority of the song.

“Look at how my tears ricochet” — my tears ricochet

She nails the tear here, but I’m not seeing enough ricochet…

“It’s me, hi” — Anti-Hero

How could she not?

“Slowly lurching toward your favorite city” — Anti-Hero

She didn’t slither, she sauntered — to quote the Real Housewives of Potomac.

“Pierced through the heart, but never killed” — Anti-Hero

A lot of pretend stabbings in this show, huh?

“Like some kind of congressman” — Anti-Hero

There were so many directions she could have gone when tasked with acting out the idea of a “congressman,” but here she opted with a diplomatic wave and round of hand shakes.

“I have this dream my daughter in-law kills me for the money” — Anti-Hero

She missed her calling as a silent movie star. And speaking of movie stars, never forget that the daughter in-law referenced here was played by Mary Elizabeth Ellis in the music video.

“Draw the cat eye sharp enough to kill a man” — Vigilante Shit

This move will also work if she wants to write a song about wiping away eye boogers after you wake up.

“Karma is a cat purring in my lap ‘cause it loves me” — Karma

She had this move ready to go thanks to the Cats movie.