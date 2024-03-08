A Timeline of Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper’s ‘Hard Launch’

Synergy. Photo: Gotham/GC Images

Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper have been spotted wandering the streets together since last October. The pictures are sterile, but they amount to a budding romance. Most of what we know about their relationship comes from the mild, hand holding PDA in paparazzi shots or pictures of them emerging from a restaurant. Sources close to couple fill in details. “Their relationship is easy, fun, and normal,” a source told Entertainment Tonight on February 2, using the word normal in a normal way. “They bond over family, friends, conversations about life, parenting, living in the public eye, humor, and more. They have a synergy and understanding with regard to all these things and it connects them in a deep way.” A second insider said it more accessibly: “Gigi and Bradley are in love.” Their introduction was through Cooper’s amicable ex, Irina Shayk, and mutual friends.

Spotted on mundane date nights or returning from rumored vacations at Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island getaway, the model and the Maestro have kept things private and low key. But now sources suggest the odd couple are in the process of beta testing their relationship like 20-year-olds going Instagram official. The fully grown couple reportedly teased a “hard launch” at the Oscars, according to sources, only to do an about-face a little over 24 hours later. Now, the couple will remain unofficial beyond the Via Carota excursions — Hadid will remain home to spend time with her kid on Oscars Sunday, reports say. Perhaps the results of hard launch’s soft launch made them throw out the whole idea. Either way, here’s a timeline of their failure to hard launch.

March 5, 2024: A source soft launches a “hard launch.” According to the insider, the couple could appear together at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in four days. “It’s definitely getting more serious, they are totally into each other,” a source tells “Page Six” in a quote now missing from the article. “I don’t know if they will walk the Vanity Fair carpet together, but they will join up inside.”

March 7, 2024: Actually, no. “Gigi is not attending the Oscars with Bradley and will be at home with her daughter,” a source said, per Entertainment Tonight. A different source tells the outlet that their relationship is still going strong, though. “Bradley and Gigi are both genuinely so happy. They’re having a great time together, doing well as a couple, and co-parenting healthily on both sides.”