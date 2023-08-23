It’s Almost Gilded Age Fall Starring Hot Girl Gummer

Photo: Barbara Nitke/HBO

HBO–heads stared at bodies of water with Kendall Roy, then they were freaks (yeah) with The Idol, so naturally it’s time to go back to a time of refined gatherings, quaint accents, and crazy economic growth. Fasten your bustles, lace up those corsets, and get ready to drink some tea because The Gilded Age is coming back for a second season. For those not yet gold-pilled by the period series, it’s basically Bridgeton but with less monarchy and more nepo babies. America loves old money, and so does Max. This season of The Gilded Age will bring back Carrie Coon as Bertha Russell, who is having an accent-off with the likes of Nathan Lane and his big, gray mustache as Ward McAllister. Cynthia Nixon, Christine Baranski, Denée Benton, and the not-so-secret undercover Gummer sister and daughter of Meryl, Louisa Jacobson, are also returning to the show this season, which begins on Easter 1883 (as do all the really good shows). Some of the storylines will be continued from the last season, which was released in January 2022, but the Big Plot of the show will surround Bertha Russell’s “very melodramatic” high-society civil war waged when her bid for a box at the Academy of Music has been rejected. The Gilded Age season two will be available to stream on Max on October 29 — 19th century “It” girl drama is so back.