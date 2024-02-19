It’s Kurt’s Turn (to Get Memed)

Photo: FOX/YouTube

When God closes a door (takes Taylor and Lana’s music off TikTok), he opens a window (gives us another Glee meme). And finally — finally! — everything is coming up Hummel.

It all started when Universal Music Group took their songs off TikTok. Many of the app’s biggest sounds and most iconic memes were reliant on UMG-copyrighted material. But there was always the Glee version! The Glee soundtracks were released by Columbia Records, so as long as you could figure out a way to say something interesting an universal using the Gwyneth Paltrow version of “Forget You,” TikTok was as good as it ever was!

Enter the Kurt Hummel version of “Rose’s Turn.” The Gypsy closer was used in season 1 to great effect, and now the beginning of that number is being used to express every form of regret. “All that work and what did it get me?” England asks about colonizing the world for spices, only to find out salt is too much. “Why did I do it?” someone who just finished Supernatural asks. We’re still waiting for a full Glee renaissance à la Twilight, but with this little internet divertissement, we are one step closer. Now figure out a meme for the New Directions version of “Chandelier.”

@reese.cycled & i’m not even trying to pull anyone in the first place but cmon man 😔😔 ♬ original sound - Me!