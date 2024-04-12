Golden Marriage Ends in Golden Divorce

Golden Bachelorette? Photo: Eric McCandless/Disney via Getty Images

Three months after a live wedding likely sponsored by Amazon on the season finale of The Golden Bachelor, the golden couple have announced their golden split. The spinoff’s inaugural stars, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist, are divorcing, they said in an interview that aired on April 12 on ABC News. “Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations, and we’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth, and we’ve kind of come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to dissolve our marriage,” Turner told the network. Nist, for her part, thanks the fans of the show. “We have received so much love and support from so many people who watched The Golden Bachelor, and I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope,” she said. “We want none of that to change for anybody.” Both septuagenarians were married to their high-school sweethearts who died from illness before their latest marriage.

For those who will no longer believe in true reality TV love after the news, don’t lose faith completely. The pair don’t bear any ill will. “I still love this person,” Turner said. “There’s no doubt in my mind, I still am in love with her. I root for her every day.” Nist agreed. “Yeah, I still love him.” ABC already has a Golden Bachelor season two in the works: Golden Bachelorette. Casting directors, you have two more viable candidates.