The Golden Bachelorette Gets a Rose

Photo: ABC

We are officially in a new era of The Bachelor. On Saturday, ABC announced that The Golden Bachelorette is headed our way this fall, continuing Gerry Turner’s legacy of finding love with Theresa Nist. While there are no details at the moment as to who the Bachelorette will be (hi, Leslie), thankfully, we have decades of data that leads us to believe it will be one of last season’s contestants— and so on for Golden seasons to come. In case you missed out, The Golden Bachelor followed Turner, 72, as he went on a quest on television for a second chance at love and eventually got married (also on television!) Will the Golden Bachelorette find the same type of love? Or will she skip two steps ahead and become a cast member of Traitors in 2025? Why not both, women can do it all!