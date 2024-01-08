The Many Faces of the Golden Globes 2024

Is there an awards show that benefits more from photo evidence than the Golden Globes? The first major awards stop of the season is famous for a few things: celebrity glamor, celebrity drunkenness, and behind-the-scenes drama. After being called out in 2021 for having zero Black members and then doing little to fix it, the 2022 show was booted from TV and forced to announce winners on Twitter. The show moved back to NBC in 2023, then received abysmal ratings and was canceled again. Now the Globes are back with new owners (Eldridge Industries and Dick Clark Productions), a new voting body (ta-ta, HFPA) and a new home (CBS).

Not wanting to miss the newly-constituted fun, we sent photographer Lucas Michael to capture all the Barbies, Roy kids, Oppenheimerati, and various chefs as they milled about in various stages of victory and/or celebration.

Lionel Boyce, The Bear, winner of Best Television Series, Comedy or Musical. Ali Wong, winner of Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for Beef. Mark Ruffalo, nominee for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for Poor Things. Ayo Edibiri and Jeremy Allen White, The Bear, winner of Best Television Series, Comedy or Musical. Emma Stone, nominee for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama for The Curse, and winner of Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical for Poor Things. Da’Vine Joy Randolph, winner of Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for The Holdovers. Paul Giamatti, winner of Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy for The Holdovers. Abby Elliott, nominee for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Musical, Comedy, or Drama for The Bear. Kieran Culkin, winner of Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama for Succession. J. Smith-Cameron, nominee for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Musical, Comedy, or Drama for Succession. Steven Yeun, winner of Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for Beef. Ramy Youssef, Poor Things, winner of Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical. Edwin Lee Gibson, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear, winner of Best Television Series, Comedy or Musical. Matty Matheson, The Bear, winner of Best Television Series, Comedy or Musical. Cillian Murphy, winner of Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama for Oppenheimer. FINNEAS and Billie Eilish, winners of Best Original Song, Motion Picture for “What Was I Made For,” from Barbie. Justine Triet, winner of Best Screenplay, Motion Picture for Anatomy of a Fall. Willem Dafoe, nominee for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for Poor Things. Lily Gladstone, winner of Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama for Killers of the Flower Moon. Edwin Lee Gibson, The Bear, winner of Best Television Series, Comedy or Musical. Sarah Snook and Alan Ruck, Succession, winner of Best Television Series, Drama. Jim Gaffigan, presenter. Ayo Edibiri, winner of Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical for The Bear. Elizabeth Debicki, winner of Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Musical, Comedy, or Drama for The Crown. Jeremy Allen White, winner of Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Comedy or Musical for The Bear. Rose McIver and Utkarsh Ambudkar, presenters. Lee Sung Jin, Beef, winner of Best Miniseries, Anthology or Motion Picture Made for Television. Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear, winner of Best Television Series, Comedy or Musical. Matthew Macfadyen and Nicholas Braun, Succession, winner of Best Television Series, Drama. Gina Torres, presenter. Photographs by Lucas Michael