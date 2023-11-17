The Golden Globes Is Heading to the Young Sheldon Network

CBS told NBC, “Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,” and NBC sent the Golden Globes. The bedraggled awards show is heading over to a new network, following one year on NBC and one weird year where it was just on Twitter. “Live entertainment and sports have been, and will always be, a hallmark of CBS, and the Globes adds an exciting new dimension to our first quarter schedule this year,” George Cheeks, president and chief executive officer of CBS, said in a statement. “The January timing also provides the added benefit of yet another signature platform to promote the return of CBS’ new prime-time schedule in February.” The Globes will follow Sunday Night Football on January 7, airing at 8 p.m. ET. It will also be broadcast live on Paramount+. We will simply hope to see Kylie Jenner trying to hold a plastered Timothée Chalamet together like she’s Amy in that one scene in Little Women (that is, if she’s seen it).