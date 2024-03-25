Hollywood Shelter Dog Golden Globes Gets Officially Adopted

Your fabulous host! Photo: Rich Polk/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Viewership for the 2024 Golden Globes was up 50 percent compared to 2023, which means Hollywood’s shelter pup gets to stick around on TV. CBS and Dick Clark Productions agreed on a contract, stating that the Globes will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+ through 2029. “CBS’s collaboration with the Globes for this year’s broadcast was a big win for both of us and established strong momentum for awards shows in 2024,” CBS CEO George Cheeks said in a statement. “The Globes is a one-of-a-kind live event that adds another marquee special and valuable promotional platform to CBS’s annual calendar.”

This year’s Globes was a smashing success, by which we mean multiple winners thanked a no-longer-existing association and the host bombed. This agreement ends a yearslong embattlement after NBC dropped the program due to controversies over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s lack of Black members in 2022. This led to the show’s hiatus to Twitter where it simply … tweeted the winners. The Globes came back to NBC in 2023, but, following low viewership, was let go again. After the HFPA was dissolved later that same year, Dick Clark Productions bought the awards, and CBS agreed to foster the big Golden Globe retriever for one year. Now, the Globes can let out a bark of relief — it found its forever home (well, for five years)!