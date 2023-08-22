Hey Dudes! Good Burger 2 Is Ready to Take Your Order

We’re all still dudes, even after 26 years. Sketch comedy icons Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell reprise their roles as burger-flipping dudes Dexter Reed and Ed (still last name-less, we’re assuming) from All That in the upcoming Good Burger sequel film. In the teaser trailer, the down-on-his-luck inventor Dex gets picked up by his best friend Ed, still driving the burger mobile and getting into antics at the ol’ Good Burger restaurant. Other stars returning for seconds include All That cast members Josh Server and Lori Beth Denberg and Good Burger star Carmen Electra as Roxanne. No word yet on if Roxanne is still on the hunt for the secret sauce recipe. Written by All That’s ﻿James III, Kevin Kopelow, and Heath Seifert, Good Burger 2 will be served piping hot this fall on Paramount+.

Related