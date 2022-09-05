7 New Books You Should Read This September

Agnes, the narrator of Yiyun Li’s latest novel, sends readers through a gamut of emotions with her introspective and deceptively easygoing demeanor. I felt amused, anxious, protective, and ultimately heartbroken by her story. But fury: I was not expecting that. For her one-dimensional but realistically disinterested parents; Devaux, the widowed postmaster who concocts her childhood-prodigy image; Chastain, her publisher, eager for the next gimmick to sell; Mrs. Townsend, the unfulfilled and jealous schoolmaster who wants a genius to give her life value; but also Fabienne, Agnes’s best friend, who sets the whole plot in motion by ghostwriting for her when the pair were children. Everything, down to Fabienne’s analogy of separation or violence, is so predetermined that you might want to throw the book across the room. But I couldn’t, because I was waiting to see what would happen if Agnes went off the rails. Why it hardly matters when she does is worthy of several close readings, as is Li’s manipulation of chronological time to blur the line between reverie and real-time thoughts. The Book of Goose belongs among a long line of books about writing that recognize how manipulative the act can be.