Vulture’s Good One Podcast to Give Birth to Adorable Docuspecial Baby

Despite what you might have heard about the crumbling podcast industry, one podcast is making the leap from audio to TV show — Vulture’s own Good One! And Mike Birbiglia is coming with it. The new docuspecial Good One: A Show About Jokes will follow the comedian as he develops new material about his life following his show The Old Man and the Pool. “The last show was all about death,” he says in the trailer. “So now I’m trying to figure out what’s more high stakes than death.”

Eddie Schmidt (This Film Is Not Yet Rated) directs the special and executive-produces alongside Scoop Wasserstein, Pam Wasserstein (president of Vox Media, which owns New York Magazine), Seth Meyers, Mike Shoemaker, Jason Carden, and the host of the original Good One pod (and longtime Vulture staffer) Jesse David Fox. The doc features insight from Birbiglia’s peers including Meyers, Joe Birbiglia, Hasan Minhaj, and Atsuko Okatsuka. Good One: A Show About Jokes premieres March 26 on Peacock. People always say March goes out like a lamb — here’s something delightful to prove it.