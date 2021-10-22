Grace Freud Is One of Only 10 Gay People Left on Earth

Thanks to COVID-19, comedians are trapped at home like the rest of us, so we decided we would do something a little different from our usual “Follow Friday” column while we’re all isolating. Instead of interviewing up-and-coming comedians we love on Twitter, we’re going live on Instagram every week to check in with some of our favorite people in comedy to get a firsthand look at how they’re handling the pandemic. So welcome to our new version of the column, now titled “Follow (From a Safe Distance) Friday.”

This week, in the afterglow of a stunningly beautiful panic attack, I sat down for a virtual chat with Grace Freud (Rick and Morty, ClickHole, camping outside the Big Bud Press store in Los Angeles’s Highland Park for its new drop) about how she’s doing while COVID rages on. She expressed dismay that so many people hated the most recent Dave Chappelle special she wrote all the jokes for, explained in complete and logical detail how heterosexuality is actually pretty queer, and broke down how the truest Rick and Morty fans are also the horniest. And she told us the heartwarming story of how she met her best friend: “April comes from a very rich family, and once every year, her dad acquires someone to do a Most Dangerous Game with. So they acquired me when I was like 11 or so and hunted me on their island off the coast of Washington. April found me first, and we became fast friends.”

You can find Grace Freud on Twitter at @GraceGFreud.