How to Stream the Grammys, If Your Heart Can Take Another Awards Show

Streamliner At your service. Photo: Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

While some of us may be recovering from last weekend’s awards ceremony, the Grammys are powering through this Sunday. It’s too early to tell if the music awards can finally free us from the hot takes of the Slap — we doubt it — but at least we’ll have some different things to tweet rapidly formed opinions about! Option number one: Lady Gaga. Gaga, the Academy did not honor you fully, so let us (!) honor you by tweeting about your (hopefully) manic Grammys performance. Along with Gaga, the night will probably see a Billie Eilish/Olivia Rodrigo showdown — though a more sweet than sour one — as the two are both heavily nominated, though not as much as Jon Batiste! And c’mon, Lil Nas X knows how to push the internet’s buttons. A true Gen-Z icon. He’s split his pants on SNL and made out with one of his dancers onstage (art), so only he can top himself (lol). But let’s get to the real reason you’re here: how to stream the awards show.

Don't have Paramount+?

The 64th Annual Grammys are on Sunday, April 3, in Las Vegas and start at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Lucky for cable-heads and cord-cutters, the music awards show airs on both CBS and Paramount+. Though, to access the show live, subscribers to the streamer must be on the Premium plan — not the ad-supported Essential plan — which costs $9.99 a month. If you subscribe to other streamers like Hulu, you can also watch the Grammys as long as that streamer has a live-TV option. The usual culprits like YouTube TV, FuboTV, and Sling TV all have CBS.

If you’d like to tune into the red carpet, starting at 6:30 p.m. ET, and the Grammy premiere ceremony, at 3:30 p.m. ET, then you can watch both events on the Grammys’ official website. E! will also be streaming from the red carpet on Twitter and YouTube at 6 p.m. ET. But as always, you can follow along with Vulture on all our social-media feeds too. Hmph!

