Benito, Blige, and Brandi Among Grammys Performers

Bad Bunny and Brandi Carlile. Photo-Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Getty Images

Update January 29: Harry Styles has joined the list of performers who will be playing the Grammys. CBS made the announcement during the Chiefs/Bengals game, per Deadline. Styles is nominated for six Grammys this year, none of them for the song he hums in Don’t Worry Darling. Weird! The ceremony will take place February 5 in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena, a seriously-named venue for a serious awrd show.

Original story follows.

Just 11 days out from the show, the Grammys have finally announced the first round of performers. Call them the B-tier, because this list includes Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, and Brandi Carlile, all top nominees at this year’s ceremony. (Not that they’re B-list performers, though — Benito is a live juggernaut, Blige was the highlight of last year’s Super Bowl halftime show, and Brandi is a perennial Grammys showstopper.) Top nominees Steve Lacy and Lizzo are also on the List (ha, get it?), along with country favorite Luke Combs. And Sam Smith and Kim Petras round out the lineup — sure to bring something unholy to the stage in one way or another.

Even though Trevor Noah left his gig at The Daily Show earlier this month, the comedian will return to the Grammys, he told Billboard in a cover story. He’ll host for the third year in a row, putting him in the company of just three other longtime hosts: LL Cool J, John Denver, and Andy Williams. “For me, it’s a cheat code because I’m a fan of almost all the people who are there,” Noah said of the gig, going on to fawn over nominees and performers like Beyoncé, Brandi Carlile, Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion, and Black Pumas. So maybe this show is less work, more play.

Noah and those performers hope to return to a “normal” ceremony after the previous two were thrown by the pandemic — both rescheduled to the spring due to COVID surges, and in the last show’s case, moved to Las Vegas due to venue booking. The 2023 Grammys are set to return to Los Angeles, taking place February 5 at the Crypto.com Arena. (Can’t wait to see how many jokes Noah makes about that.) They’ll also air on their usual home of CBS, along with streaming partner Paramount+. Beyoncé leads the nominations with nine, looking to break the record for the most Grammy wins in history after tying her husband Jay-Z’s record for the most nominations. Kendrick Lamar is close behind with eight nods, followed by Adele and Carlile with seven each. Yes, there’s still time for a prayer circle for a Renaissance set.