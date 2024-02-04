Killer Mike Arrested After Winning 3 Grammys

Killer Mike, left, at the Grammys Premiere ceremony. Photo: Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Just after he won three Grammys, Killer Mike was arrested at Crypto.com Arena, the site of the awards. On Monday, Mike released a statement explaining that there was “confusion” on what door to enter the venue before he was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor. He clarified, “We experienced an over-zealous security guard but my team and I have the upmost confidence that I will ultimately be cleared of all wrongdoing.” A spokesperson for him also stated, “The situation has been overblown but we are confident that the facts of the case, when laid bare, will show that Mike did not commit the alleged offense and he will be exonerated.”

Video tweeted by The Hollywood Reporter’s Chris Gardner shows the rapper, born Michael Render, being walked through the venue in handcuffs by police officers. “Mike, are you serious?” someone asks in the clip. “Yeah, I’m serious,” he replies. Mike was released later the same night, his attorney told Variety, adding that the rapper “will be celebrating his sweep tonight.” A jovial Mike called into the “Big Tigger Morning Show” on Atlanta’s V-103 the day after, where he brushed off the incident as “nothing” (other than having to remove his six-figure chain). “We hit a speed bump, and then we headed back to the party,” he said.

A source told Gardner the arrest was for a misdemeanor unrelated to the ceremony and is “a big nothing.” However, sources told TMZ that Render was arrested after an altercation outside the Crypto.com Arena. Mike had just attended the Premiere Ceremony at the nearby Peacock Theater without incident. There, he swept his nominations in Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Album, making him one of the day’s top winners. LAPD Media Relations Division posted on Twitter that Killer Mike has been booked for misdemeanor battery and would soon be released. Vulture has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department as well as representatives for Killer Mike and the Recording Academy.

Breaking: Rapper Killer Mike has been taken away in handcuffs in https://t.co/aF2yiyTHol arena after winning 3 #Grammys during telecast (Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for “Scientists & Engineers,” Best Rap Album for Michael) “Free Mike” someone shouts as he walks past. pic.twitter.com/4epfmzqMt8 — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 5, 2024

This post has been updated.