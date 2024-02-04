If you’d rather watch Taylor Swift win stuff than watch her watch her boyfriend win stuff, good news: Swift is up for six Grammys this year. And if you’d rather watch someone else win stuff, better news: Swift has some quality competition on Music’s Biggest Night. SZA comes into the 2024 Grammys as the top nominee, with nine nods for her album SOS. Victoria Monét, boygenius, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, Jack Antonoff, Billie Eilish, Jon Batiste, and Brandy Clark are all at her heels — a historic group of mostly women. Swift could break the record for most Album of the Year wins among artists if she earns a fourth for Midnights; Monét’s 2-year-old daughter, Hazel, could become the youngest-ever Grammy winner if she earns Best Traditional R&B Performance; even Barbie has a chance to take home hardware here. The Grammys will also give out the first-ever awards for Best African Music Performance, Best Pop Dance Recording, and Best Alternative Jazz Album, bringing this year’s trophy count to a whopping 94.
Also among the nominees? The show’s own host, Trevor Noah, who’s up for Best Comedy Album and is emceeing for the fourth year in a row. He’ll host from the Crypto.com Arena on February 4, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+ with Showtime. Most of the awards action goes down at the Premiere Ceremony, though, streaming on YouTube at 3:30 p.m. ET. We’ll have all of the 2024 Grammy winners below and will be updating live all night.
Record of the Year
“Worship,” Jon Batiste
“Not Strong Enough,” boygenius
“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
“What Was I Made For?,” Billie Eilish
“On My Mama,” Victoria Monét
“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
“Kill Bill,” SZA
Album of the Year
World Music Radio, Jon Batiste
the record, boygenius
Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus
Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey
The Age of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe
GUTS, Olivia Rodrigo
Midnights, Taylor Swift
SOS, SZA
Song of the Year
“A&W,” Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
“Anti-Hero,” Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
“Butterfly,” Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Dan Wilson)
“Dance the Night,” Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)
“Kill Bill,” Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)
“Vampire,” Dan Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
“What Was I Made For?,” Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Best New Artist
Gracie Abrams
Fred again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas
Justin Tranter
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus
“Paint the Town Red,” Doja Cat
“What Was I Made For?,” Billie Eilish
“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo
“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Thousand Miles,” Miley Cyrus feat. Brandi Carlile
“Candy Necklace,” Lana Del Rey feat. Jon Batiste
“Never Felt So Alone,” Labrinth feat. Billie Eilish
“Karma,” Taylor Swift feat. Ice Spice
“Ghost in the Machine,” SZA feat. Phoebe Bridgers
Best Pop Vocal Album
Chemistry, Kelly Clarkson
Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus
GUTS, Olivia Rodrigo
- (Subtract), Ed Sheeran
Midnights, Taylor Swift
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
“Blackbox Life Recorder 21F,” Aphex Twin
“Loading,” James Blake
“Higher Than Ever Before,” Disclosure
“Strong,” Romy & Fred again..
“Rumble,” Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan
Best Pop Dance Recording
“Baby Don’t Hurt Me,” David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
“Miracle,” Calvin Harris feat. Ellie Goulding
“Padam Padam,” Kylie Minogue
“One in a Million,” Bebe Rexha & David Guetta
“Rush,” Troye Sivan
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
Playing Robots Into Heaven, James Blake
For That Beautiful Feeling, the Chemical Brothers
Actual Life 3 (January 1–September 9 2022), Fred again..
Kx5, Kx5
Quest for Fire, Skrillex
Best Rock Performance
“Sculptures of Anything Goes,” Arctic Monkeys
“More Than a Love Song,” Black Pumas
“Not Strong Enough,” boygenius
“Rescued,” Foo Fighters
“Lux Æterna,” Metallica
Best Metal Performance
“Bad Man,” Disturbed
“Phantom of the Opera,” Ghost
“72 Seasons,” Metallica
“Hive Mind,” Slipknot
“Jaded,” Spiritbox
Best Rock Song
“Angry,” Mick Jagger, Keith Richards & Andrew Watt, songwriters (the Rolling Stones)
“Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl,” Dan Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
“Emotion Sickness,” Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore & Troy Van Leeuwen, songwriters (Queens of the Stone Age)
“Not Strong Enough,” Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, & Lucy Dacus, songwriters (boygenius)
“Rescued,” Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)
Best Rock Album
But Here We Are, Foo Fighters
Starcatcher, Greta Van Fleet
72 Seasons, Metallica
This Is Why, Paramore
In Times New Roman …, Queens of the Stone Age
Best Alternative Music Performance
“Belinda Says,” Alvvays
“Body Paint,” Arctic Monkeys
“Cool About It,” boygenius
“A&W,” Lana Del Rey
“This Is Why,” Paramore
Best Alternative Music Album
The Car, Arctic Monkeys
the record, boygenius
Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey
Cracker Island, Gorillaz
I Inside the Old Year Dying, PJ Harvey
Best R&B Performance
“Summer Too Hot,” Chris Brown
“Back to Love,” Robert Glasper feat. SiR & Alex Isley
“ICU,” Coco Jones
“How Does It Make You Feel,” Victoria Monét
“Kill Bill,” SZA
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Simple,” Babyface feat. Coco Jones
“Lucky,” Kenyon Dixon
“Hollywood,” Victoria Monét feat. Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét
“Good Morning,” PJ Morton feat. Susan Carol
“Love Language,” SZA
Best R&B Song
“Angel,” Halle Bailey, Theron Feemster & Coleridge Tillman, songwriters (Halle Bailey)
“Back to Love,” Daryl Andrew Farris, Robert Glasper & Alex Isley, songwriters (Robert Glasper feat. SiR & Alex Isley)
“ICU,” Darhyl Camper Jr., Courtney Jones, Raymond Komba & Roy Keisha Rockette, songwriters (Coco Jones)
“On My Mama,” Dernst Emile II, Jeff Gitelman, Victoria Monét, Kyla Moscovich, Jamil Pierre & Charles Williams, songwriters (Victoria Monét)
“Snooze,” Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tines, Solána Rowe & Leon Thomas, songwriters (SZA)
Best Progressive R&B Album
Since I Have a Lover, 6LACK
The Love Album: Off the Grid, Diddy
Nova, Terrace Martin & James Fauntleroy
The Age of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe
SOS, SZA
Best R&B Album
Girls Night Out, Babyface
What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe), Coco Jones
Special Occasion, Emily King
JAGUAR II, Victoria Monét
CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP, Summer Walker
Best Rap Performance
“The Hillbillies,” Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar
“Love Letter,” Black Thought
“Rich Flex,” Drake & 21 Savage
“SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS,” Killer Mike feat. André 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane
“Players,” Coi Leray
Best Melodic Rap Performance
“Sittin’ on Top of the World,” Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage
“Attention,” Doja Cat
“Spin Bout U,” Drake & 21 Savage
“All My Life,” Lil Durk feat. J. Cole
“Low,” SZA
Best Rap Song
“Attention,” Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamani & Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)
“Barbie World,” Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice feat. Aqua)
“Just Wanna Rock,” Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods & Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)
“Rich Flex,” Brytavious Chambers, Isaac “Zac” De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael “Finatik” Mule & Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage)
“SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS,” Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike feat. André 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane)
Best Rap Album
Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage
MICHAEL, Killer Mike
HEROES & VILLAINS, Metro Boomin
King’s Disease III, Nas
UTOPIA, Travis Scott
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited, Queen Sheba
For Your Consideration’24 -The Album, Prentice Powell and Shawn William
Grocery Shopping With My Mother, Kevin Powell
The Light Inside, J. Ivy
When the Poems Do What They Do, Aja Monet
Best Jazz Performance
“Movement 18’ (Heroes),” Jon Batiste
“Basquiat,” Lakecia Benjamin
“Vulnerable (Live),” Adam Blackstone feat. the Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté
“But Not for Me,” Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding
“Tight,” Samara Joy
Best Jazz Vocal Album
For Ella 2, Patti Austin feat. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band
Alive at the Village Vanguard, Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding
Lean In, Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke
Mélusine, Cécile McLorin Salvant
How Love Begins, Nicole Zuraitis
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
The Source, Kenny Barron
Phoenix, Lakecia Benjamin
Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn, Adam Blackstone
The Winds of Change, Billy Childs
Dream Box, Pat Metheny
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute – Ritmo, ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla
Dynamic Maximum Tension, Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society
Basie Swings the Blues, the Count Basie Orchestra Directed by Scotty Barnhart
Olympians, Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest
The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions, Mingus Big Band
Best Latin Jazz Album
Quietude, Eliane Elias
My Heart Speaks, Ivan Lins With the Tblisi Symphony Orchestra
Vox Humana, Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band
Cometa, Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente
El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2, Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo
Best Alternative Jazz Album
Love in Exile, Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
Quality Over Opinion, Louis Cole
SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree, Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue
Live at the Piano, Cory Henry
The Omnichord Real Book, Meshell Ndegeocello
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim, Liz Callaway
Pieces of Treasure, Rickie Lee Jones
Bewitched, Laufey
Holidays Around the World, Pentatonix
Only the Strong Survive, Bruce Springsteen
Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3, Various Artists
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
As We Speak, Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, feat. Rakesh Chaurasia
On Becoming, House of Waters
Jazz Hands, Bob James
The Layers, Julian Lage
All One, Ben Wendel
Best Musical Theater Album
Kimberly Akimbo
Parade
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Country Solo Performance
“In Your Love,” Tyler Childers
“Buried,” Brandy Clark
“Fast Car,” Luke Combs
“The Last Thing on My Mind,” Dolly Parton
“White Horse,” Chris Stapleton
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“High Note,” Dierks Bentley feat. Billy Strings
“Nobody’s Nobody,” Brothers Osborne
“I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves
“Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold),” Vince Gill & Paul Franklin
“Save Me,” Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson
“We Don’t Fight Anymore,” Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton
Best Country Song
“Buried,” Brandy Clark & Jessie Jo Dillon, songwriters (Brandy Clark)
“I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves)
“In Your Love,” Tyler Childers & Geno Seale, songwriters (Tyler Childers)
“Last Night,” John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin & Ryan Vojtesak, songwriters (Morgan Wallen)
“White Horse,” Chris Stapleton & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)
Best Country Album
Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, Kelsea Ballerini
Brothers Osborne, Brothers Osborne
Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan
Rustin’ in the Rain, Tyler Childers
Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson
Best American Roots Performance
“Butterfly,” Jon Batiste
“Heaven Help Us All,” Blind Boys of Alabama
“Inventing the Wheel,” Madison Cunningham
“You Louisiana Man,” Rhiannon Giddens
“Eve Was Black,” Allison Russell
Best Americana Performance
“Friendship,” Blind Boys of Alabama
“Help Me Make It Through the Night,” Tyler Childers
“Dear Insecurity,” Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile
“King of Oklahoma,” Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit
“The Returner,” Allison Russell
Best American Roots Song
“Blank Page,” Michael Trotter Jr. & Tanya Trotter, songwriters (the War and Treaty)
“California Sober,” Aaron Allen, William Apostol & Jon Weisberger, songwriters (Billy Strings feat. Willie Nelson)
“Cast Iron Skillet,” Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit)
“Dear Insecurity,” Brandy Clark & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile)
“The Returner,” Drew Lindsay, JT Nero & Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)
Best Americana Album
Brandy Clark, Brandy Clark
The Chicago Sessions, Rodney Crowell
You’re the One, Rhiannon Giddens
Weathervanes, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit
The Returner, Allison Russell
Best Bluegrass Album
Radio John: Songs of John Hartford, Sam Bush
Lovin’ of the Game, Michael Cleveland
Mighty Poplar, Mighty Poplar
Bluegrass, Willie Nelson
Me/And/Dad, Billy Strings
City of Gold, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
Best Traditional Blues Album
Ridin’, Eric Bibb
The Soul Side of Sipp, Mr. Sipp
Life Don’t Miss Nobody, Tracy Nelson
Teardrops for Magic Slim Live at Rosa’s Lounge, John Primer
All My Love for You, Bobby Rush
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Death Wish Blues, Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton
Healing Time, Ruthie Foster
Live in London, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
Blood Harmony, Larkin Poe
LaVette!, Bettye LaVette
Best Folk Album
I Only See the Moon, the Milk Carton Kids
Joni Mitchell at Newport [Live], Joni Mitchell
Celebrants, Nickel Creek
Jubilee, Old Crow Medicine Show
Seven Psalms, Paul Simon
Folkocracy, Rufus Wainwright
Best Regional Roots Music Album
New Beginnings, Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band
Live at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers
Live: Orpheum Theater Nola, Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra
Made in New Orleans, New Breed Brass Band
Too Much to Hold, New Orleans Nightcrawlers
Live at the Maple Leaf, the Rumble feat. Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.
Best Gospel Performance/Song
“God Is Good,” Stanley Brown feat. Hezekiah Walker, Kierra
Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard
“Feel Alright (Blessed),” Erica Campbell
“Lord Do It for Me (Live),” Zacardi Cortez
“God Is,” Melvin Crispell III
“All Things,” Kirk Franklin
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
“Believe,” Blessing Offor
“ Firm Foundation (He Won’t) [Live],” Cody Carnes
“Thank God I Do,” Lauren Daigle
“Love Me Like I Am,” For KING & COUNTRY feat. Jordin Sparks
“Your Power,” Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard
“God Problems,” Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine
Best Gospel Album
I Love You, Erica Campbell
Hymns (Live), Tasha Cobbs Leonard
The Maverick Way, Maverick City Music
My Truth, Jonathan McReynolds
All Things New: Live in Orlando, Tye Tribbett
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
My Tribe, Blessing Offor
Emanuel, Da’ T.R.U.T.H.
Lauren Daigle, Lauren Daigle
Church Clothes 4, Lecrae
I Believe, Phil Wickham
Best Roots Gospel Album
Tribute to the King, the Blackwood Brothers Quartet
Echoes of the South, Blind Boys of Alabama
Songs That Pulled Me Through the Tough Times, Becky Isaacs Bowman
Meet Me at the Cross, Brian Free & Assurance
Shine: The Darker the Night the Brighter the Light, Gaither Vocal Band
Best Latin Pop Album
La Cuarta Hoja, Pablo Alborán
Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1, AleMor
A Ciegas, Paula Arenas
La Neta, Pedro Capó
Don Juan, Maluma
X Mí (Vol. 1), Gaby Moreno
Best Música Urbana Album
SATURNO, Rauw Alejandro
MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO, Karol G
DATA, Tainy
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
MARTÍNEZ, Cabra
Leche de Tigre, Diamante Eléctrico
Vida Cotidiana, Juanes
De Todas Las Flores, Natalia Lafourcade
EADDA9223, Fito Paez
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
Bordado a Mano, Ana Bárbara
La Sánchez, Lila Downs
Motherflower, Flor De Toloache
Amor Como en las Películas de Antes, Lupita Infante
GÉNESIS, Peso Pluma
Best Tropical Latin Album
Siembra: 45º Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022), Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
Voy a Ti Luis Figueroa
Niche Sinfónico, Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia
VIDA, Omara Portuondo
MIMY & TONY, Tony Succar, Mimy Succar
Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así, Carlos Vives
Best Global Music Performance
Shadow Forces, Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily
Alone, Burna Boy
FEEL, Davido
Milagro Y Disastre, Silvana Estrada
Abundance in Millets, Falu & Gaurav Shah (feat. PM Narendra Modi)
Pashto, Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain feat. Rakesh Chaurasia
Todo Colores, Ibrahim Maalouf feat. Cimafunk & Tank and the Bangas
Best African Music Performance
“Amapiano,” ASAKE & Olamide
“City Boys,” Burna Boy
“UNAVAILABLE,” Davido feat. Musa Keys
“Rush,” Ayra Starr
“Water,” Tyla
Best Global Music Album
Epifanías, Susana Baca
History, Bokanté
I Told Them …, Burna Boy
Timeless, Davido
This Moment, Shakti
Best Reggae Album
Born for Greatness, Buju Banton
Simma, Beenie Man
Cali Roots Riddim 2023, Collie Buddz
No Destroyer, Burning Spear
Colors of Royal, Julian Marley & Antaeus
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
Aquamarine, Kirsten Agresta-Copely
Moments of Beauty, Omar Akram
Some Kind of Peace (Piano Reworks), Ólafur Arnalds
Ocean Dreaming Ocean, David Darling & Hans Christian
So She Howls, Carla Patullo feat. Tonality & the Scorchio Quartet
Best Children’s Music Album
Ahhhhh!, Andrew & Polly
Ancestars, Pierce Freelon & Nnenna Freelon
Hip Hope for Kids!, DJ Willy Wow!
Taste tthe Sky, Uncle Jumbo
We Grow Together Preschool Songs, 123 Andrés
Best Comedy Album
I Wish You Would, Trevor Noah
I’m an Entertainer, Wanda Sykes
Selective Outrage, Chris Rock
Someone You Love, Sarah Silverman
What’s in a Name?, Dave Chappelle
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Big Tree, Meryl Streep
Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder, William Shatner
The Creative Act: A Way of Being, Rick Rubin
It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism, Senator Bernie Sanders
The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
AURORA, Daisy Jones & the Six
Barbie: The Album, Various Artists
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Various Artists
Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3, Various Artists
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Weird Al Yankovic
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
Barbie, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ludwig Göransson
The Fabelmans, John Williams
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, John Williams
Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Sarah Schachner
God of War Ragnarök, Bear McCreary
Hogwarts Legacy, Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy & Chuck E. Myers
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab
Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, Jess Serro, Tripod & Austin Wintory
Best Song Written for Visual Media
“What Was I Made For?” (from Barbie), Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
“Dance the Night” (from Barbie), Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
“Barbie World” (from Barbie), Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice feat. Aqua)
“Lift Me Up” (from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Rihanna)
“I’m Just Ken” (from Barbie), Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Ryan Gosling)
Best Music Video
“I’m Only Sleeping,” The Beatles
“In Your Love,” Tyler Childers
“What Was I Made For,” Billie Eilish
“Count Me Out,” Kendrick Lamar
“Rush,” Troye Sivan
Best Music Film
Moonage Daydream (David Bowie)
How I’m Feeling Now, Lewis Capaldi
Live From Paris, the Big Steppers Tour, Kendrick Lamar
I Am Everything (Little Richard)
Dear Mama (Tupac Shakur)
Best Historical Album
Fragments – Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996–1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17, Bob Dylan
The Moaninest Moan of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920–1922, Various Artists
Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings From the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971, Various Artists
Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition, Lou Reed
Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos, Various Artists
Best Album Notes
Evenings at the Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy, Ashley Kahn, album notes writer (John Coltrane & Eric Dolphy)
I Can Almost See Houston: The Complete Howdy Glenn, Scott B. Bomar, album notes writer (Howdy Glenn)
Mogadishu’s Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions, Vik Sohonie, album notes writer (Iftin Band)
Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings From the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971, Jeff Place & John Troutman, album notes writers (Various Artists)
Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos, Robert Gordon & Deanie Parker, album notes writers (Various Artists)
Best Recording Package
The Art of Forgetting, Caroline Rose, art director (Caroline Rose)
Cadenza 21’, Hsing-Hui Cheng, art director (Ensemble Cadenza ‘21)
Electrophonic Chronic, Perry Shall, art director (the Arcs)
Gravity Falls, Iam8bit, art director (Brad Breek)
Migration, Yu Wei, art director (Leaf Yeh)
Stumpwork, Luke Brooks & James Theseus Buck, art directors (Dry Cleaning)
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel, Jeff Mangum, Daniel Murphy & Mark Ohe, art directors (Neutral Milk Hotel)
For the Birds: The Birdsong Project, Jeri Heiden & John Heiden, art directors (Various Artists)
Gieo, Duy Dao, art director (Ngọt)
Inside: Deluxe Box Set, Bo Burnham & Daniel Calderwood, art directors (Bo Burnham)
Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition, Masaki Koike, art director (Lou Reed)
Producer of the Year, Classical
David Frost
Morten Lindberg
Dmitriy Lipay
Elaine Martone
Best Remixed Recording
“Alien Love Call,” Turnstile & BADBADNOTGOOD feat. Blood Orange
“New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix),” Gorillaz Featuring Tame Impala & Bootie Brown
“Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix),” Lane 8
“Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix),” Depeche Mode
“Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix),” Mariah Carey
Best Immersive Audio Album
Act 3 (Immersive Edition), Ryan Ulyate, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Ryan Ulyate, immersive producer (Ryan Ulyate)
Blue Clear Sky, Chuck Ainlay, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Chuck Ainlay, immersive producer (George Strait)
The Diary of Alicia Keys, George Massenburg & Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Alicia Keys & Ann Mincieli, immersive producers (Alicia Keys)
God of War Ragnarök (Original Soundtrack), Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Kellogg Boynton, Peter Scaturro & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Bear McCreary)
Silence Between Songs, Aaron Short, immersive mastering engineer (Madison Beer)
Best Instrumental Composition
“Amerikkan Skin,” Lakecia Benjamin, composer (Lakecia Benjamin feat. Angela Davis)
“Can You Hear the Music,” Ludwig Göransson, composer (Ludwig Göransson)
“Cutey and the Dragon,” Gordon Goodwin & Raymond Scott, composers (Quartet San Francisco feat. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band)
“Helena’s Theme,” John Williams, composer (John Williams)
“Motion,” Edgar Meyer, composer (Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain feat. Rakesh Chaurasia)
Best Engineered Album, Classical
The Blue Hour, Patrick Dillett, Mitchell Graham, Jesse Lewis, Kyle Pyke, Andrew Scheps & John Weston, engineers; Helge Sten, mastering engineer (Shara Nova & A Far Cry)
Contemporary American Composers, David Frost & Charlie Post, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)
Fandango, Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers, Gustavo Castillo & Los Angeles Philharmonic)
Sanlikol: A Gentleman of Istanbul – Symphony for Strings, Percussion, Piano, Oud, Ney & Tenor, Christopher Moretti & John Weston, engineers; Shauna Barravecchio & Jesse Lewis, mastering engineers (Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, George Lernis & A Far Cry)
Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 & Schulhoff: Five Pieces, Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Desire, I Want to Turn Into You, Macks Faulkron, Daniel Harle, Caroline Polachek & Geoff Swan, engineers; Mike Bozzi & Chris Gehringer, mastering engineers (Caroline Polachek)
History, Nic Hard, engineer; Dave McNair, mastering engineer (Bokanté)
JAGUAR II, John Kercy, Kyle Mann, Victoria Monét, Patrizio “Teezio” Pigliapoco, Neal H Pogue & Todd Robinson, engineers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer (Victoria Monét)
Multitudes, Michael Harris, Robbie Lackritz, Joseph Lorge & Blake Mills, engineers (Feist)
the record, Owen Lantz, Will Maclellan, Catherine Marks, Mike Mogis, Bobby Mota, Kaushlesh “Garry” Purohit & Sarah Tudzin, engineers; Pat Sullivan, mastering engineer (boygenius)
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or a Cappella
“Angels We Have Heard on High,” Nkosilathi Emmanuel Sibanda, arranger (Just 6)
“Can You Hear the Music,” Ludwig Göransson, arranger (Ludwig Göransson)
“Folsom Prison Blues,” John Carter Cash, Tommy Emmanuel, Markus Illko, Janet Robin & Roberto Luis Rodriguez, arrangers (the String Revolution feat. Tommy Emmanuel)
“I Remember Mingus,” Hilario Durán, arranger (Hilario Durán and His Latin Jazz Big Band feat. Paquito D’Rivera)
“Paint It Black,” Esin Aydingoz, Chris Bacon & Alana Da Fonseca, arrangers (Wednesday Addams)
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
“April in Paris,” Gordon Goodwin, arranger (Patti Austin feat. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band)
“Com Que Voz (Live),” John Beasley & Maria Mendes, arrangers (Maria Mendes feat. John Beasley & Metropole Orkest)
“Fenestra,” Godwin Louis, arranger (Cécile McLorin Salvant)
“In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning,” Erin Bentlage, Jacob Collier, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (säje feat. Jacob Collier)
“Lush Life,” Kendric McCallister, arranger (Samara Joy)
Best Orchestral Performance
“Adès: Dante” Los Angeles Philharmonic
“Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra,” Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra
“Price: Symphony No. 4,” The Philadelphia Orchestra
“Scriabin: Symphony No. 2,” Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra
“Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring,” San Francisco Symphony
Best Opera Recording
“Blanchard: Champion,” the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; the Metropolitan Opera Chorus
“Corigliano: The Lord of Cries,” Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus
“Little: Black Lodge,” the Dime Museum; Isaura String Quartet
Best Choral Performance
“Carols After a Plague,” the Crossing
“The House of Belonging,” Miró Quartet; Conspirare
“Ligeti: Lux Aeterna,” San Francisco Symphony Chorus
“Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil,” the Clarion Choir
“Saariaho: Reconnaissance,” Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
“American Stories,” Anthony McGill & Pacifica Quartet
“Beethoven for Three: Symphony No. 6, ‘Pastorale’ and Op. 1, No. 3,” Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax & Leonidas Kavakos
“Between Breaths,” Third Coast Percussion
“Rough Magic,” Roomful of Teeth
“Uncovered, Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still & George Walker,” Catalyst Quartet
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
“Adams, John Luther: Darkness and Scattered Light,” Robert Black
“Akiho: Cylinders,” Andy Akiho
“The American Project,” Yuja Wang
“Difficult Grace,” Seth Parker Woods
“Of Love,” Curtis Stewart
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Because, Reginald Mobley, soloist; Baptiste Trotignon, pianist
Broken Branches, Karim Sulayman, soloist; Sean Shibe, accompanist
40@40 Laura Strickling, soloist; Daniel Schlosberg, pianist
Rising, Lawrence Brownlee, soloist; Kevin J. Miller, pianist
Walking in the Dark, Julia Bullock, soloist; Christian Reif, conductor
Best Classical Compendium
Fandango, Anne Akiko Meyers; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer
Julius Eastman, Vol. 3: If You’re So Smart, Why Aren’t You Rich?, Christopher Rountree, conductor; Lewis Pesacov, producer
Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright, Peter Herresthal; Tim Weiss, conductor; Hans Kipfer, producer
Passion for Bach and Coltrane, Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith & A.B. Spellman; Silas Brown & Mark Dover, producers
Sardinia, Chick Corea; Chick Corea & Bernie Kirsh, producers
Sculptures, Andy Akiho; Andy Akiho & Sean Dixon, producers
Zodiac Suite, Aaron Diehl Trio & the Knights; Eric Jacobsen, conductor; Aaron Diehl & Eric Jacobsen, producers
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
“Adès: Dante,” Thomas Adès, composer (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)
“Akiho: In That Space, at That Time,” Andy Akiho, composer (Andy Akiho, Ankush Kumar Bahl & Omaha Symphony)
“Brittelle: Psychedelics,” William Brittelle, composer (Roomful of Teeth)
“Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright,” Missy Mazzoli, composer (Peter Herresthal, James Gaffigan & Bergen Philharmonic)
“Montgomery: Rounds,” Jessie Montgomery, composer (Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry & Roomful of Teeth)