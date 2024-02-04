Photo: David Becker/Getty Images

If you’d rather watch Taylor Swift win stuff than watch her watch her boyfriend win stuff, good news: Swift is up for six Grammys this year. And if you’d rather watch someone else win stuff, better news: Swift has some quality competition on Music’s Biggest Night. SZA comes into the 2024 Grammys as the top nominee, with nine nods for her album SOS. Victoria Monét, boygenius, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, Jack Antonoff, Billie Eilish, Jon Batiste, and Brandy Clark are all at her heels — a historic group of mostly women. Swift could break the record for most Album of the Year wins among artists if she earns a fourth for Midnights; Monét’s 2-year-old daughter, Hazel, could become the youngest-ever Grammy winner if she earns Best Traditional R&B Performance; even Barbie has a chance to take home hardware here. The Grammys will also give out the first-ever awards for Best African Music Performance, Best Pop Dance Recording, and Best Alternative Jazz Album, bringing this year’s trophy count to a whopping 94.

Also among the nominees? The show’s own host, Trevor Noah, who’s up for Best Comedy Album and is emceeing for the fourth year in a row. He’ll host from the Crypto.com Arena on February 4, beginning at 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+ with Showtime. Most of the awards action goes down at the Premiere Ceremony, though, streaming on YouTube at 3:30 p.m. ET. We’ll have all of the 2024 Grammy winners below and will be updating live all night.

Record of the Year

“Worship,” Jon Batiste

“Not Strong Enough,” boygenius

“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus

“What Was I Made For?,” Billie Eilish

“On My Mama,” Victoria Monét

“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift

“Kill Bill,” SZA

Album of the Year

World Music Radio, Jon Batiste

the record, boygenius

Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus

Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey

The Age of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe

GUTS, Olivia Rodrigo

Midnights, Taylor Swift

SOS, SZA

Song of the Year

“A&W,” Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

“Anti-Hero,” Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Butterfly,” Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Dan Wilson)

“Dance the Night,” Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)

“Kill Bill,” Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)

“Vampire,” Dan Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

“What Was I Made For?,” Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams

Fred again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

Justin Tranter

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus

“Paint the Town Red,” Doja Cat

“What Was I Made For?,” Billie Eilish

“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Thousand Miles,” Miley Cyrus feat. Brandi Carlile

“Candy Necklace,” Lana Del Rey feat. Jon Batiste

“Never Felt So Alone,” Labrinth feat. Billie Eilish

“Karma,” Taylor Swift feat. Ice Spice

“Ghost in the Machine,” SZA feat. Phoebe Bridgers

Best Pop Vocal Album

Chemistry, Kelly Clarkson

Endless Summer Vacation, Miley Cyrus

GUTS, Olivia Rodrigo

- (Subtract), Ed Sheeran

Midnights, Taylor Swift

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“Blackbox Life Recorder 21F,” Aphex Twin

“Loading,” James Blake

“Higher Than Ever Before,” Disclosure

“Strong,” Romy & Fred again..

“Rumble,” Skrillex, Fred again.. & Flowdan

Best Pop Dance Recording

“Baby Don’t Hurt Me,” David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray

“Miracle,” Calvin Harris feat. Ellie Goulding

“Padam Padam,” Kylie Minogue

“One in a Million,” Bebe Rexha & David Guetta

“Rush,” Troye Sivan

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Playing Robots Into Heaven, James Blake

For That Beautiful Feeling, the Chemical Brothers

Actual Life 3 (January 1–September 9 2022), Fred again..

Kx5, Kx5

Quest for Fire, Skrillex

Best Rock Performance

“Sculptures of Anything Goes,” Arctic Monkeys

“More Than a Love Song,” Black Pumas

“Not Strong Enough,” boygenius

“Rescued,” Foo Fighters

“Lux Æterna,” Metallica

Best Metal Performance

“Bad Man,” Disturbed

“Phantom of the Opera,” Ghost

“72 Seasons,” Metallica

“Hive Mind,” Slipknot

“Jaded,” Spiritbox

Best Rock Song

“Angry,” Mick Jagger, Keith Richards & Andrew Watt, songwriters (the Rolling Stones)

“Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl,” Dan Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

“Emotion Sickness,” Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore & Troy Van Leeuwen, songwriters (Queens of the Stone Age)

“Not Strong Enough,” Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, & Lucy Dacus, songwriters (boygenius)

“Rescued,” Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett & Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Best Rock Album

But Here We Are, Foo Fighters

Starcatcher, Greta Van Fleet

72 Seasons, Metallica

This Is Why, Paramore

In Times New Roman …, Queens of the Stone Age

Best Alternative Music Performance

“Belinda Says,” Alvvays

“Body Paint,” Arctic Monkeys

“Cool About It,” boygenius

“A&W,” Lana Del Rey

“This Is Why,” Paramore

Best Alternative Music Album

The Car, Arctic Monkeys

the record, boygenius

Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Lana Del Rey

Cracker Island, Gorillaz

I Inside the Old Year Dying, PJ Harvey

Best R&B Performance

“Summer Too Hot,” Chris Brown

“Back to Love,” Robert Glasper feat. SiR & Alex Isley

“ICU,” Coco Jones

“How Does It Make You Feel,” Victoria Monét

“Kill Bill,” SZA

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Simple,” Babyface feat. Coco Jones

“Lucky,” Kenyon Dixon

“Hollywood,” Victoria Monét feat. Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét

“Good Morning,” PJ Morton feat. Susan Carol

“Love Language,” SZA

Best R&B Song

“Angel,” Halle Bailey, Theron Feemster & Coleridge Tillman, songwriters (Halle Bailey)

“Back to Love,” Daryl Andrew Farris, Robert Glasper & Alex Isley, songwriters (Robert Glasper feat. SiR & Alex Isley)

“ICU,” Darhyl Camper Jr., Courtney Jones, Raymond Komba & Roy Keisha Rockette, songwriters (Coco Jones)

“On My Mama,” Dernst Emile II, Jeff Gitelman, Victoria Monét, Kyla Moscovich, Jamil Pierre & Charles Williams, songwriters (Victoria Monét)

“Snooze,” Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tines, Solána Rowe & Leon Thomas, songwriters (SZA)

Best Progressive R&B Album

Since I Have a Lover, 6LACK

The Love Album: Off the Grid, Diddy

Nova, Terrace Martin & James Fauntleroy

The Age of Pleasure, Janelle Monáe

SOS, SZA

Best R&B Album

Girls Night Out, Babyface

What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe), Coco Jones

Special Occasion, Emily King

JAGUAR II, Victoria Monét

CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP, Summer Walker

Best Rap Performance

“The Hillbillies,” Baby Keem feat. Kendrick Lamar

“Love Letter,” Black Thought

“Rich Flex,” Drake & 21 Savage

“SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS,” Killer Mike feat. André 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane

“Players,” Coi Leray

Best Melodic Rap Performance

“Sittin’ on Top of the World,” Burna Boy feat. 21 Savage

“Attention,” Doja Cat

“Spin Bout U,” Drake & 21 Savage

“All My Life,” Lil Durk feat. J. Cole

“Low,” SZA

Best Rap Song

“Attention,” Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamani & Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)

“Barbie World,” Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice feat. Aqua)

“Just Wanna Rock,” Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods & Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)

“Rich Flex,” Brytavious Chambers, Isaac “Zac” De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael “Finatik” Mule & Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage)

“SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS,” Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike feat. André 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane)

Best Rap Album

Her Loss, Drake & 21 Savage

MICHAEL, Killer Mike

HEROES & VILLAINS, Metro Boomin

King’s Disease III, Nas

UTOPIA, Travis Scott

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited, Queen Sheba

For Your Consideration’24 -The Album, Prentice Powell and Shawn William

Grocery Shopping With My Mother, Kevin Powell

The Light Inside, J. Ivy

When the Poems Do What They Do, Aja Monet

Best Jazz Performance

“Movement 18’ (Heroes),” Jon Batiste

“Basquiat,” Lakecia Benjamin

“Vulnerable (Live),” Adam Blackstone feat. the Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté

“But Not for Me,” Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding

“Tight,” Samara Joy

Best Jazz Vocal Album

For Ella 2, Patti Austin feat. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band

Alive at the Village Vanguard, Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding

Lean In, Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke

Mélusine, Cécile McLorin Salvant

How Love Begins, Nicole Zuraitis

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

The Source, Kenny Barron

Phoenix, Lakecia Benjamin

Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn, Adam Blackstone

The Winds of Change, Billy Childs

Dream Box, Pat Metheny

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute – Ritmo, ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla

Dynamic Maximum Tension, Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society

Basie Swings the Blues, the Count Basie Orchestra Directed by Scotty Barnhart

Olympians, Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest

The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions, Mingus Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

Quietude, Eliane Elias

My Heart Speaks, Ivan Lins With the Tblisi Symphony Orchestra

Vox Humana, Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band

Cometa, Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente

El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2, Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Love in Exile, Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily

Quality Over Opinion, Louis Cole

SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree, Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue

Live at the Piano, Cory Henry

The Omnichord Real Book, Meshell Ndegeocello

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim, Liz Callaway

Pieces of Treasure, Rickie Lee Jones

Bewitched, Laufey

Holidays Around the World, Pentatonix

Only the Strong Survive, Bruce Springsteen

Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3, Various Artists

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

As We Speak, Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, feat. Rakesh Chaurasia

On Becoming, House of Waters

Jazz Hands, Bob James

The Layers, Julian Lage

All One, Ben Wendel

Best Musical Theater Album

Kimberly Akimbo

Parade

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Country Solo Performance

“In Your Love,” Tyler Childers

“Buried,” Brandy Clark

“Fast Car,” Luke Combs

“The Last Thing on My Mind,” Dolly Parton

“White Horse,” Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“High Note,” Dierks Bentley feat. Billy Strings

“Nobody’s Nobody,” Brothers Osborne

“I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves

“Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold),” Vince Gill & Paul Franklin

“Save Me,” Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson

“We Don’t Fight Anymore,” Carly Pearce feat. Chris Stapleton

Best Country Song

“Buried,” Brandy Clark & Jessie Jo Dillon, songwriters (Brandy Clark)

“I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Zach Bryan feat. Kacey Musgraves)

“In Your Love,” Tyler Childers & Geno Seale, songwriters (Tyler Childers)

“Last Night,” John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin & Ryan Vojtesak, songwriters (Morgan Wallen)

“White Horse,” Chris Stapleton & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

Best Country Album

Rolling Up the Welcome Mat, Kelsea Ballerini

Brothers Osborne, Brothers Osborne

Zach Bryan, Zach Bryan

Rustin’ in the Rain, Tyler Childers

Bell Bottom Country, Lainey Wilson

Best American Roots Performance

“Butterfly,” Jon Batiste

“Heaven Help Us All,” Blind Boys of Alabama

“Inventing the Wheel,” Madison Cunningham

“You Louisiana Man,” Rhiannon Giddens

“Eve Was Black,” Allison Russell

Best Americana Performance

“Friendship,” Blind Boys of Alabama

“Help Me Make It Through the Night,” Tyler Childers

“Dear Insecurity,” Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile

“King of Oklahoma,” Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit

“The Returner,” Allison Russell

Best American Roots Song

“Blank Page,” Michael Trotter Jr. & Tanya Trotter, songwriters (the War and Treaty)

“California Sober,” Aaron Allen, William Apostol & Jon Weisberger, songwriters (Billy Strings feat. Willie Nelson)

“Cast Iron Skillet,” Jason Isbell, songwriter (Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit)

“Dear Insecurity,” Brandy Clark & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Brandy Clark feat. Brandi Carlile)

“The Returner,” Drew Lindsay, JT Nero & Allison Russell, songwriters (Allison Russell)

Best Americana Album

Brandy Clark, Brandy Clark

The Chicago Sessions, Rodney Crowell

You’re the One, Rhiannon Giddens

Weathervanes, Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit

The Returner, Allison Russell

Best Bluegrass Album

Radio John: Songs of John Hartford, Sam Bush

Lovin’ of the Game, Michael Cleveland

Mighty Poplar, Mighty Poplar

Bluegrass, Willie Nelson

Me/And/Dad, Billy Strings

City of Gold, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

Best Traditional Blues Album

Ridin’, Eric Bibb

The Soul Side of Sipp, Mr. Sipp

Life Don’t Miss Nobody, Tracy Nelson

Teardrops for Magic Slim Live at Rosa’s Lounge, John Primer

All My Love for You, Bobby Rush

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Death Wish Blues, Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton

Healing Time, Ruthie Foster

Live in London, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

Blood Harmony, Larkin Poe

LaVette!, Bettye LaVette

Best Folk Album

I Only See the Moon, the Milk Carton Kids

Joni Mitchell at Newport [Live], Joni Mitchell

Celebrants, Nickel Creek

Jubilee, Old Crow Medicine Show

Seven Psalms, Paul Simon

Folkocracy, Rufus Wainwright

Best Regional Roots Music Album

New Beginnings, Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band

Live at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Dwayne Dopsie & the Zydeco Hellraisers

Live: Orpheum Theater Nola, Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra

Made in New Orleans, New Breed Brass Band

Too Much to Hold, New Orleans Nightcrawlers

Live at the Maple Leaf, the Rumble feat. Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr.

Best Gospel Performance/Song

“God Is Good,” Stanley Brown feat. Hezekiah Walker, Kierra

Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard

“Feel Alright (Blessed),” Erica Campbell

“Lord Do It for Me (Live),” Zacardi Cortez

“God Is,” Melvin Crispell III

“All Things,” Kirk Franklin

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

“Believe,” Blessing Offor

“ Firm Foundation (He Won’t) [Live],” Cody Carnes

“Thank God I Do,” Lauren Daigle

“Love Me Like I Am,” For KING & COUNTRY feat. Jordin Sparks

“Your Power,” Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard

“God Problems,” Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine

Best Gospel Album

I Love You, Erica Campbell

Hymns (Live), Tasha Cobbs Leonard

The Maverick Way, Maverick City Music

My Truth, Jonathan McReynolds

All Things New: Live in Orlando, Tye Tribbett

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

My Tribe, Blessing Offor

Emanuel, Da’ T.R.U.T.H.

Lauren Daigle, Lauren Daigle

Church Clothes 4, Lecrae

I Believe, Phil Wickham

Best Roots Gospel Album

Tribute to the King, the Blackwood Brothers Quartet

Echoes of the South, Blind Boys of Alabama

Songs That Pulled Me Through the Tough Times, Becky Isaacs Bowman

Meet Me at the Cross, Brian Free & Assurance

Shine: The Darker the Night the Brighter the Light, Gaither Vocal Band

Best Latin Pop Album

La Cuarta Hoja, Pablo Alborán

Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1, AleMor

A Ciegas, Paula Arenas

La Neta, Pedro Capó

Don Juan, Maluma

X Mí (Vol. 1), Gaby Moreno

Best Música Urbana Album

SATURNO, Rauw Alejandro

MAÑANA SERÁ BONITO, Karol G

DATA, Tainy

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

MARTÍNEZ, Cabra

Leche de Tigre, Diamante Eléctrico

Vida Cotidiana, Juanes

De Todas Las Flores, Natalia Lafourcade

EADDA9223, Fito Paez

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Bordado a Mano, Ana Bárbara

La Sánchez, Lila Downs

Motherflower, Flor De Toloache

Amor Como en las Películas de Antes, Lupita Infante

GÉNESIS, Peso Pluma

Best Tropical Latin Album

Siembra: 45º Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022), Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

Voy a Ti Luis Figueroa

Niche Sinfónico, Grupo Niche Y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia

VIDA, Omara Portuondo

MIMY & TONY, Tony Succar, Mimy Succar

Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así, Carlos Vives

Best Global Music Performance

Shadow Forces, Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily

Alone, Burna Boy

FEEL, Davido

Milagro Y Disastre, Silvana Estrada

Abundance in Millets, Falu & Gaurav Shah (feat. PM Narendra Modi)

Pashto, Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain feat. Rakesh Chaurasia

Todo Colores, Ibrahim Maalouf feat. Cimafunk & Tank and the Bangas

Best African Music Performance

“Amapiano,” ASAKE & Olamide

“City Boys,” Burna Boy

“UNAVAILABLE,” Davido feat. Musa Keys

“Rush,” Ayra Starr

“Water,” Tyla

Best Global Music Album

Epifanías, Susana Baca

History, Bokanté

I Told Them …, Burna Boy

Timeless, Davido

This Moment, Shakti

Best Reggae Album

Born for Greatness, Buju Banton

Simma, Beenie Man

Cali Roots Riddim 2023, Collie Buddz

No Destroyer, Burning Spear

Colors of Royal, Julian Marley & Antaeus

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

Aquamarine, Kirsten Agresta-Copely

Moments of Beauty, Omar Akram

Some Kind of Peace (Piano Reworks), Ólafur Arnalds

Ocean Dreaming Ocean, David Darling & Hans Christian

So She Howls, Carla Patullo feat. Tonality & the Scorchio Quartet

Best Children’s Music Album

Ahhhhh!, Andrew & Polly

Ancestars, Pierce Freelon & Nnenna Freelon

Hip Hope for Kids!, DJ Willy Wow!

Taste tthe Sky, Uncle Jumbo

We Grow Together Preschool Songs, 123 Andrés

Best Comedy Album

I Wish You Would, Trevor Noah

I’m an Entertainer, Wanda Sykes

Selective Outrage, Chris Rock

Someone You Love, Sarah Silverman

What’s in a Name?, Dave Chappelle

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Big Tree, Meryl Streep

Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder, William Shatner

The Creative Act: A Way of Being, Rick Rubin

It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism, Senator Bernie Sanders

The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times, Michelle Obama

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

AURORA, Daisy Jones & the Six

Barbie: The Album, Various Artists

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Various Artists

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3, Various Artists

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story, Weird Al Yankovic

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

Barbie, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ludwig Göransson

The Fabelmans, John Williams

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, John Williams

Oppenheimer, Ludwig Göransson

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Sarah Schachner

God of War Ragnarök, Bear McCreary

Hogwarts Legacy, Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy & Chuck E. Myers

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, Jess Serro, Tripod & Austin Wintory

Best Song Written for Visual Media

﻿“What Was I Made For?” (from Barbie), Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Dance the Night” (from Barbie), Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“Barbie World” (from Barbie), Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice feat. Aqua)

“Lift Me Up” (from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Rihanna)

“I’m Just Ken” (from Barbie), Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Ryan Gosling)

Best Music Video

“I’m Only Sleeping,” The Beatles

“In Your Love,” Tyler Childers

“What Was I Made For,” Billie Eilish

“Count Me Out,” Kendrick Lamar

“Rush,” Troye Sivan

Best Music Film

Moonage Daydream (David Bowie)

How I’m Feeling Now, Lewis Capaldi

Live From Paris, the Big Steppers Tour, Kendrick Lamar

I Am Everything (Little Richard)

Dear Mama (Tupac Shakur)

Best Historical Album

Fragments – Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996–1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17, Bob Dylan

The Moaninest Moan of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920–1922, Various Artists

Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings From the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971, Various Artists

Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition, Lou Reed

Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos, Various Artists

Best Album Notes

Evenings at the Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy, Ashley Kahn, album notes writer (John Coltrane & Eric Dolphy)

I Can Almost See Houston: The Complete Howdy Glenn, Scott B. Bomar, album notes writer (Howdy Glenn)

Mogadishu’s Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions, Vik Sohonie, album notes writer (Iftin Band)

Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings From the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971, Jeff Place & John Troutman, album notes writers (Various Artists)

Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos, Robert Gordon & Deanie Parker, album notes writers (Various Artists)

Best Recording Package

The Art of Forgetting, Caroline Rose, art director (Caroline Rose)

Cadenza 21’, Hsing-Hui Cheng, art director (Ensemble Cadenza ‘21)

Electrophonic Chronic, Perry Shall, art director (the Arcs)

Gravity Falls, Iam8bit, art director (Brad Breek)

Migration, Yu Wei, art director (Leaf Yeh)

Stumpwork, Luke Brooks & James Theseus Buck, art directors (Dry Cleaning)

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel, Jeff Mangum, Daniel Murphy & Mark Ohe, art directors (Neutral Milk Hotel)

For the Birds: The Birdsong Project, Jeri Heiden & John Heiden, art directors (Various Artists)

Gieo, Duy Dao, art director (Ngọt)

Inside: Deluxe Box Set, Bo Burnham & Daniel Calderwood, art directors (Bo Burnham)

Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition, Masaki Koike, art director (Lou Reed)

Producer of the Year, Classical

David Frost

Morten Lindberg

Dmitriy Lipay

Elaine Martone

Best Remixed Recording

“Alien Love Call,” Turnstile & BADBADNOTGOOD feat. Blood Orange

“New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix),” Gorillaz Featuring Tame Impala & Bootie Brown

“Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix),” Lane 8

“Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix),” Depeche Mode

“Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix),” Mariah Carey

Best Immersive Audio Album

Act 3 (Immersive Edition), Ryan Ulyate, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Ryan Ulyate, immersive producer (Ryan Ulyate)

Blue Clear Sky, Chuck Ainlay, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Chuck Ainlay, immersive producer (George Strait)

The Diary of Alicia Keys, George Massenburg & Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineers; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Alicia Keys & Ann Mincieli, immersive producers (Alicia Keys)

God of War Ragnarök (Original Soundtrack), Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Michael Romanowski, immersive mastering engineer; Kellogg Boynton, Peter Scaturro & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Bear McCreary)

Silence Between Songs, Aaron Short, immersive mastering engineer (Madison Beer)

Best Instrumental Composition

“Amerikkan Skin,” Lakecia Benjamin, composer (Lakecia Benjamin feat. Angela Davis)

“Can You Hear the Music,” Ludwig Göransson, composer (Ludwig Göransson)

“Cutey and the Dragon,” Gordon Goodwin & Raymond Scott, composers (Quartet San Francisco feat. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band)

“Helena’s Theme,” John Williams, composer (John Williams)

“Motion,” Edgar Meyer, composer (Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain feat. Rakesh Chaurasia)

Best Engineered Album, Classical

The Blue Hour, Patrick Dillett, Mitchell Graham, Jesse Lewis, Kyle Pyke, Andrew Scheps & John Weston, engineers; Helge Sten, mastering engineer (Shara Nova & A Far Cry)

Contemporary American Composers, David Frost & Charlie Post, engineers; Silas Brown, mastering engineer (Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra)

Fandango, Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, engineers; Alexander Lipay & Dmitriy Lipay, mastering engineers (Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers, Gustavo Castillo & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

Sanlikol: A Gentleman of Istanbul – Symphony for Strings, Percussion, Piano, Oud, Ney & Tenor, Christopher Moretti & John Weston, engineers; Shauna Barravecchio & Jesse Lewis, mastering engineers (Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, George Lernis & A Far Cry)

Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 & Schulhoff: Five Pieces, Mark Donahue, engineer; Mark Donahue, mastering engineer (Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Desire, I Want to Turn Into You, Macks Faulkron, Daniel Harle, Caroline Polachek & Geoff Swan, engineers; Mike Bozzi & Chris Gehringer, mastering engineers (Caroline Polachek)

History, Nic Hard, engineer; Dave McNair, mastering engineer (Bokanté)

JAGUAR II, John Kercy, Kyle Mann, Victoria Monét, Patrizio “Teezio” Pigliapoco, Neal H Pogue & Todd Robinson, engineers; Colin Leonard, mastering engineer (Victoria Monét)

Multitudes, Michael Harris, Robbie Lackritz, Joseph Lorge & Blake Mills, engineers (Feist)

the record, Owen Lantz, Will Maclellan, Catherine Marks, Mike Mogis, Bobby Mota, Kaushlesh “Garry” Purohit & Sarah Tudzin, engineers; Pat Sullivan, mastering engineer (boygenius)

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or a Cappella

“Angels We Have Heard on High,” Nkosilathi Emmanuel Sibanda, arranger (Just 6)

“Can You Hear the Music,” Ludwig Göransson, arranger (Ludwig Göransson)

“Folsom Prison Blues,” John Carter Cash, Tommy Emmanuel, Markus Illko, Janet Robin & Roberto Luis Rodriguez, arrangers (the String Revolution feat. Tommy Emmanuel)

“I Remember Mingus,” Hilario Durán, arranger (Hilario Durán and His Latin Jazz Big Band feat. Paquito D’Rivera)

“Paint It Black,” Esin Aydingoz, Chris Bacon & Alana Da Fonseca, arrangers (Wednesday Addams)

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

“April in Paris,” Gordon Goodwin, arranger (Patti Austin feat. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band)

“Com Que Voz (Live),” John Beasley & Maria Mendes, arrangers (Maria Mendes feat. John Beasley & Metropole Orkest)

“Fenestra,” Godwin Louis, arranger (Cécile McLorin Salvant)

“In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning,” Erin Bentlage, Jacob Collier, Sara Gazarek, Johnaye Kendrick & Amanda Taylor, arrangers (säje feat. Jacob Collier)

“Lush Life,” Kendric McCallister, arranger (Samara Joy)

Best Orchestral Performance

“Adès: Dante” Los Angeles Philharmonic

“Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra,” Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra

“Price: Symphony No. 4,” The Philadelphia Orchestra

“Scriabin: Symphony No. 2,” Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra

“Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring,” San Francisco Symphony

Best Opera Recording

“Blanchard: Champion,” the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; the Metropolitan Opera Chorus

“Corigliano: The Lord of Cries,” Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus

“Little: Black Lodge,” the Dime Museum; Isaura String Quartet

Best Choral Performance

“Carols After a Plague,” the Crossing

“The House of Belonging,” Miró Quartet; Conspirare

“Ligeti: Lux Aeterna,” San Francisco Symphony Chorus

“Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil,” the Clarion Choir

“Saariaho: Reconnaissance,” Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

“American Stories,” Anthony McGill & Pacifica Quartet

“Beethoven for Three: Symphony No. 6, ‘Pastorale’ and Op. 1, No. 3,” Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax & Leonidas Kavakos

“Between Breaths,” Third Coast Percussion

“Rough Magic,” Roomful of Teeth

“Uncovered, Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still & George Walker,” Catalyst Quartet

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

“Adams, John Luther: Darkness and Scattered Light,” Robert Black

“Akiho: Cylinders,” Andy Akiho

“The American Project,” Yuja Wang

“Difficult Grace,” Seth Parker Woods

“Of Love,” Curtis Stewart

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Because, Reginald Mobley, soloist; Baptiste Trotignon, pianist

Broken Branches, Karim Sulayman, soloist; Sean Shibe, accompanist

40@40 Laura Strickling, soloist; Daniel Schlosberg, pianist

Rising, Lawrence Brownlee, soloist; Kevin J. Miller, pianist

Walking in the Dark, Julia Bullock, soloist; Christian Reif, conductor

Best Classical Compendium

Fandango, Anne Akiko Meyers; Gustavo Dudamel, conductor; Dmitriy Lipay, producer

Julius Eastman, Vol. 3: If You’re So Smart, Why Aren’t You Rich?, Christopher Rountree, conductor; Lewis Pesacov, producer

Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright, Peter Herresthal; Tim Weiss, conductor; Hans Kipfer, producer

Passion for Bach and Coltrane, Alex Brown, Harlem Quartet, Imani Winds, Edward Perez, Neal Smith & A.B. Spellman; Silas Brown & Mark Dover, producers

Sardinia, Chick Corea; Chick Corea & Bernie Kirsh, producers

Sculptures, Andy Akiho; Andy Akiho & Sean Dixon, producers

Zodiac Suite, Aaron Diehl Trio & the Knights; Eric Jacobsen, conductor; Aaron Diehl & Eric Jacobsen, producers

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

“Adès: Dante,” Thomas Adès, composer (Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic)

“Akiho: In That Space, at That Time,” Andy Akiho, composer (Andy Akiho, Ankush Kumar Bahl & Omaha Symphony)

“Brittelle: Psychedelics,” William Brittelle, composer (Roomful of Teeth)

“Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright,” Missy Mazzoli, composer (Peter Herresthal, James Gaffigan & Bergen Philharmonic)

“Montgomery: Rounds,” Jessie Montgomery, composer (Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry & Roomful of Teeth)