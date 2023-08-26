Gran Turismo Tries to Speed Past Barbie

Photo: Sony Pictures Entertainment

Gran Turismo is making good time on the Box Office race track. The video game/based on a true story film has earned $8.5 million on Friday, ahead of National Movie Day on Sunday. Major movie chains across the country are offering $4 movie tickets for the holiday, giving a chance for people to watch the Orlando Bloom and David Harbour led film — or a chance to relive Barbieheimer once more. Gran Turismo follows the true story of Jann Mardenborough, who began his professional racing career by playing the video game Gran Turismo and ultimately competing in the GT Academy that offered a racing contract for the winning gamer. Forbes estimates the movie will earn about $16 million this weekend; however, due to the promotion on Sunday, it’s unpredictable who will come out on top during the home stretch.