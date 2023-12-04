The Grandest Auto Theft Was the Stolen GTA VI Trailer

After five games, we finally discovered the grandest auto to steal is a trailer. After Grand Theft Auto VI’s trailer leaked online on Monday, Rockstar eventually caved in and released it one day earlier than scheduled. “Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing on YouTube,” the company wrote on Twitter. This is the second leak related to the game. Last year, someone on GTAForums leaked 50 minutes of gameplay that included the reveal of the game’s first female protagonist, now known as Lucia, and that we will be revisiting a familiar setting. She’s living it up in Vice City with a Bonnie and Clyde-type story; the trailer begins with her leaving jail and getting into trouble around town, as seen through cut scenes from the player’s point of view, news footage, and a fictional social media feed, similar to Instagram or TikTok live. The game is set to be released sometime in 2025— if another leak doesn’t happen before then.

Related