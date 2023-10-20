Green Day Leaks Their Own Tour Announcement

Photo: Scott Legato/Getty Images

No need to walk alone if you’re not seeing Green Day at the When We Were Young festival in Las Vegas this weekend. Billie Joe Armstrong announced that the band would come around a couple more times sooner than we thought. “Big announcement: We’re doing a big tour next year,” said Armstrong at their surprise show at the Fremont Country Club in Las Vegas, pretty much leaking their own announcement. He also revealed that supporting acts will include the Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas. While this news did not come with specific details like dates and venues, it is coming straight from the band themselves. Now, it’s just a waiting game for an official tour dates to see Billie, Mike, and Tré. Cool!