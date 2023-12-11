TikTok’s Grey’s Anatomy Is Bringing Their Past Drama to Hulu

Photo: ABC

Chop chop streamers, it’s been… 13 years. Grey’s Anatomy is reportedly expanding its 19-season library from just Netflix— and ok, TikTok too, in the form of 30-second clips and Subway Surfers footage— to Hulu as well. According to sources familiar with the licensing agreement, which is still being finalized, both services will be sharing streaming rights to the show beginning sometime in the spring of 2024, with Hulu getting dibs on the newest episodes for its 20th season. It’ll arrive around the same time as the Hulu and Disney+ integration, a.k.a. when the apps finally merge and become one. It remains one of the most popular shows both on linear television and on streaming, with many people revisiting the show on social media (the hashtag #GreysAnatomy has over 51 billion views). Now, you won’t have to wait for an anonymous TikTok account to publish the next Grey’s clip for much longer.

The deal isn’t just a one-way street; it also includes some non-branded Disney shows heading to Netflix as well throughout the next year: The Wonder Years (1/1/2024), This is Us (1/8/2024), My Wife & Kids (2/5/2024), ESPN 30 for 30: (25 episodes; with various premiere dates TBD), The Resident (3/4/2024), White Collar (4/1/2024), Reba (5/6/2024), Archer (5/13/2024), How I Met You Mother (6/3/2023), Lost (7/1/2024), Prison Break (7/29/2024), Bernie Mac (1/1/2025), and Home Improvement (2/1/2025). All of these shows will continue to stay on Hulu with no plans of removing them from the platform during the expansion. Now, if we could only add sensory videos into the mix…