Nevertheless, Grey’s Anatomy Persisted

Photo: ABC/Nino Muñoz

Ah, this reminds us of that age-old philosophical question: If you replace a broom’s handle and then its brush, is it still the same broom? Or in modern terms, is Grey’s Anatomy still going to be the same show after it gets a new showrunner and says goodbye to some of its fan-favorite characters? Either way, ABC refuses to let it flatline just yet. Per Variety, the long-running medical drama has officially been renewed for season 20, with executive producer Meg Marinis set to take over from Krista Vernoff as the new showrunner. Both Ellen Pompeo and Kelly McCreary will no longer be full-time cast members, though that doesn’t necessarily rule out further appearances from Meredith Grey and Maggie Pierce — after her official exit, Meredith has continued to do episode voiceovers and will reportedly stop by Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital in this season’s finale. Still, there hasn’t been any confirmation yet on how often we’ll see the departed doctors moving forward. Interns, prepare yourselves.