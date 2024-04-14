Grimes Is Sorry That Everything Went Wrong at Coachella

Remember when Azealia Banks was stranded in her house? Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Coachella

After a disastrous DJ set during night two of Coachella, Grimes took to the website that shares a name with her and Elon Musk’s child to apologize in a lengthy tweet. After equipment malfunctions plagued the second half of her set, Grimes wrote in part, “I want to apologize for the technical issues with the show tonight. I wanted to come back [really] strong and usually I always handle every aspect of my show myself — to save time, this was one of the first times I’ve outsourced essential things like rekordbox bpm’s and letting someone else organize the tracks on the SD card etc.” She went on to promise that she’d “personally organize all the files” to ensure her performance next week will be “flawless.”

I want to apologize for the technical issues with the show tonight. I wanted to come back rly strong and usually I always handle every aspect of my show myself - to save time this was one of the first times I've outsourced essential things like rekordbox bpm's and letting… — 𝖦𝗋𝗂𝗆𝖾𝗌 ⏳ (@Grimezsz) April 14, 2024

While her set on the Sahara stage began on a high note, with Grimes entering via robotic spider, things took a turn as she began screaming her frustration into the microphone and tried to explain the issue to the audience, announcing, “All my tracks are twice as fast so I’m not mixing very well…There has never been a Grimes show without a major technical difficulty.” Grimes’s apology tweet caught the eye of fellow DJ and Coachella alum A-Trak, who poked fun at her use of “corporate memo” jargon like “outsourcing.”

Ughhh ok I don’t want to contribute to the pile-on on Gr*mes, tech problems at a big gig are the absolute worst feeling. Buttt on some funny shit, sending out a tweet that looks like a corporate memo sent to employees is kinda hilarious, we’re talking about mixing records here 😂 — Good Bunny (@atrak) April 14, 2024

All eyes (and brave ears) will be on her second Coachella performance next Saturday to see just how well she was able to organize those files.