John Oates Has ‘Moved On’ From Daryl Hall

Hall and Oates is dead; long live Daryl Hall and John Oates’s solo careers. As the blue-eyed soul icons feud over their business, Oates is now saying he’s “moved on” from Hall and Oates. Speaking to Rolling Stone about his new, unfortunately titled album, Reunion, Oates said he doesn’t see himself performing with Hall again. (They last took the stage together in fall 2022.) What’s more, he has little desire to sing their old hits anymore. “To keep playing them, for me, was no longer interesting,” Oates said. “I just wanted to do something else.” He explained that the duo always billed themselves as “Daryl Hall and John Oates” so they would be seen as “two individuals who work together.” “This is the ultimate expression of that,” Oates continued.

The comments follow a contentious business issue between Hall and Oates, which Oates told Rolling Stone is “very boring.” Hall sued Oates for trying to sell his portion of their business, Whole Oates Enterprises LLP, to Primary Wave, a song fund that buys music rights. (Per the lawsuit, Primary Wave already owns a “significant interest” in the group’s music.) Hall argued that Oates selling his stake would violate a business agreement between them and was even granted a temporary restraining order against his partner. Remember what the man said about money: It won’t get you too far. One issue in the suit is who gets to sing which old songs: Hall has said he doesn’t want Oates performing songs he didn’t write. If Oates means what he says about leaving behind their old music, that shouldn’t be a problem.

Oates added he and Hall are “going to work it out” and wished his collaborator well. “We have a different strategy for our lives, and we have a different strategy for our business lives as well as our personal lives,” he said. “And that’s that, so be it. We’re old guys. We deserve to be allowed to do whatever we want to do.” He’s gone.