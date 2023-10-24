Best Pop Culture Halloween Costumes of 2023

ex-scream-ly online

Halloween Costumes for the Chronically Online

Costumes for the dolls. Photo-Illustration: Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, Getty Images

Despite Halloween being less than a week away, the internet has been dropping and snapping their best pop culture-inspired looks. While actors and content creators can’t dress up as Hollywood characters due to the new SAG AFTRA rules, it doesn’t mean civilians can’t. Everything from what we looked like when we were a baby to Spongebob and Glinda hooking up has been fair game for the holiday. However, we are missing a 48 oysters get-up and a Roman Empire ‘fit, so someone better get on it (this technically counts as a scab-free idea, Ryan Reynolds!) Here are our favorite costumes from top to Bottoms.

Couples Costumes

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater

@julstaqueban

the 🫖 the 🕶️ lmao #halloween #halloween2023 #halloweencostumeideas #halloweencostume #halloweenmakeup #glindathegoodwitch #spongebobsquarepants #arianagrandespongebob #arianagrande

For the couple that meet in a musical production.

Tess and Anna from Freaky Friday

@maddy.swain21

Replying to @Bailey Boese THE MAKING OF @jamieleecurtis @lindsaylohan #freakyfriday #annacoleman #tesscoleman #freakyfridaycostume #freakyfridayhalloween #halloweencostume #lindsaylohan #jamieleecurtis #halloween2023 #couplescostume #annacolemancostume #tesscolemancostume #lindsaylohancostume #jamieleecurtiscostume

For a pair that likes to switch things up.

Boy Genius

@misterbeancindylou

This costume is genius! @boygenius

This would be great for a polycule or a friend group that likes smooching.

Michael Eisner and Frank Wells

A match made in the Disney heaven (or hell if you’re on Mr. Toad).

Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy

@alybeavers

gassing up to fight crime #halloween2023 #SpongeBob #FYP #mermaidmanandbarnacleboy @Lauren Elliott

The only couples costume that comes with a free car.

The Chipettes

@sschindlar14

slay chipettes

This is perfect for the friend group that likes to sing...

Penguins of Madascar

@dutchleigh

#halloweekend #weliketomoveitmoveit #penguinsofmadagascar

...and this is perfect for a friend group that likes to dance.

Solo Looks

Bottoms

@geminimolls

Incredible year for wasians with wavy hair #bottomsmovie #isabelbottoms #halloween

She really values when people use violence for her.
@aidyn.lucia

Immediately best costume sorry #halloween #bottomsmovie #pjbottomsmovie #hazelbottomsmovie #bottomsmoviehazle #bottomsmovieedit #wlw #rachelsennott #ayoedebiri #emmaseligman #aidynluciasmith #bottomsmovie2023 #bottomsmovieedits

Hope her favorite show is Entourage.

The ‘How It Feels’ Ant

@awethia

#halloween #hoboant #sadant

Brilli-ant.

Todd from Jury Duty

@cindycooble

the problem is the straightness or the lack of bend #fyp #juryduty #chants #toddjuryduty #chairpants #halloween

Come on, chants.

Creed Half-time Show

@dayna.niewolak

@Creed @Scott Stapp did we win Halloween? #creed #scottstapp #halloween #thanksgivinghalftimeshow #dallascowboysfootball #fyp #football #halftimeshowthatsavedamerica #higher

With arms wide open.

Lewis Bodine from Titanic

@madscills

This year’s h’ween stume. We rehearsed for months. #titanicmovie #titanic #halloween @Grace Santamaria168

You know, that guy.

Bella from Twilight

@11yearoldbaker

i have the corsage on the wrong hand but i fixed it dont worry

"How long has it been Halloween?" "A while."

Me when I was a baby

@sofilapp

Encajar con la sociedad o ser feliz, decidí ser feliz #measababy #halloween #halloweencostume #fyp

I'm baby.

Serving see ya next tuesday

@kitwlsn

am i serving cnt????

Enough said.

Honoring the dead

@patrickgilchrist

Get it? Look if I don’t laugh I’ll cry. #halloween2023 #halloween #nightmarebeforechristmas #jackskellington

Man's best friend becomes man's viral Halloween costume.

For the kiddos

M3gan

@a_mber93

My 4 year old taught herself the M3gan flash mob dance! #universalstudios #flashmob #m3gandance #m3ganmovie #m3gandoll #tiktokhalloween #halloweencostumeideas

In case your kid wants to be a different doll this year.

Best Pop Culture Halloween Costumes of 2023