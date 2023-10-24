Best Pop Culture Halloween Costumes of 2023

Costumes for the dolls. Photo-Illustration: Illustration: Vulture. Photos: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Studios, Getty Images

Despite Halloween being less than a week away, the internet has been dropping and snapping their best pop culture-inspired looks. While actors and content creators can’t dress up as Hollywood characters due to the new SAG AFTRA rules, it doesn’t mean civilians can’t. Everything from what we looked like when we were a baby to Spongebob and Glinda hooking up has been fair game for the holiday. However, we are missing a 48 oysters get-up and a Roman Empire ‘fit, so someone better get on it (this technically counts as a scab-free idea, Ryan Reynolds!) Here are our favorite costumes from top to Bottoms.

Couples Costumes

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater

Tess and Anna from Freaky Friday

Boy Genius

@misterbeancindylou This costume is genius! @boygenius ♬ Not Strong Enough - boygenius This would be great for a polycule or a friend group that likes smooching.

Michael Eisner and Frank Wells

eisner and wells in the building for podcast the ride babey pic.twitter.com/QpUlWl61RX — taryn 🎃 (@tarynewyss) October 21, 2023

A match made in the Disney heaven (or hell if you’re on Mr. Toad).

Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy

The Chipettes

@sschindlar14 slay chipettes ♬ Three Little Birds - Kyle This is perfect for the friend group that likes to sing...

Penguins of Madascar

Solo Looks

Bottoms

The ‘How It Feels’ Ant

Todd from Jury Duty

Creed Half-time Show

Lewis Bodine from Titanic

Bella from Twilight

@11yearoldbaker i have the corsage on the wrong hand but i fixed it dont worry ♬ original sound - Andi "How long has it been Halloween?" "A while."

Me when I was a baby

Serving see ya next tuesday

Honoring the dead

For the kiddos

M3gan