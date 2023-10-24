Best Pop Culture Halloween Costumes of 2023

Despite Halloween being less than a week away, the internet has been dropping and snapping their best pop culture-inspired looks. While actors and content creators can’t dress up as Hollywood characters due to the new SAG AFTRA rules, it doesn’t mean civilians can’t. Everything from what we looked like when we were a baby to Spongebob and Glinda hooking up has been fair game for the holiday. However, we are missing a 48 oysters get-up and a Roman Empire ‘fit, so someone better get on it (this technically counts as a scab-free idea, Ryan Reynolds!) Here are our favorite costumes from top to Bottoms.
Couples Costumes
Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater
Tess and Anna from Freaky Friday
Boy Genius
Michael Eisner and Frank Wells
A match made in the Disney heaven (or hell if you’re on Mr. Toad).
Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy
The Chipettes
Penguins of Madascar
Solo Looks
Bottoms
The ‘How It Feels’ Ant
Todd from Jury Duty
Creed Half-time Show
Lewis Bodine from Titanic
Bella from Twilight
Me when I was a baby
Serving see ya next tuesday
Honoring the dead
For the kiddos
M3gan
