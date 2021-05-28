Hannah Solow Does a Mean Impression of Her Landlady

Thanks to the coronavirus, comedians are now trapped at home like the rest of us, so we decided that while we’re all self-isolating, we’d do something a little different from our usual “Follow Friday” column. Instead of interviewing up-and-coming comedians we love on Twitter, we’re going live on Instagram every week to check in with some of our favorite people in comedy to get a firsthand look at how they’re handling the pandemic. So welcome to our new version of the column, now titled “Follow (From a Safe Distance) Friday.”

This week, I warmed up my frankly needing-improvement vocal cords for a very musical virtual chat with Hannah Solow (Rumpleteaser, Kiko & Tuna, annoying her husband by making up and singing songs in their shared apartment all day) about how she’s keeping it together this late in the pandemic. She told us about her new favorite shitty TV show Rea(L)ove, a Japanese reality show in which the contestants all have a deep secret and are roasted by the hosts when they reveal them; gave some excellent advice about making things for your damn self; and did an uncanny (I assume) impression of her perma-exasperated Italian landlady. She also humored me with a discussion of the connection between her name and a certain extremely popular major movie franchise: “When I was a kid, I was just so devastated and embarrassed because people would be like, ‘Is Luke Skywalker your brother?’ And I was like, ‘How dare my parents do this to me!’ But now, I’m like, you know what? I changed the font on my résumé to the Star Wars font … let’s just go for it.”

You can find Hannah on Twitter at @hamstertalk and on Instagram at @babymcgoo.