Is Harry Potter on HBO Max or Peacock Right Now?

This article will be updated whenever the franchise relocates, or whenever we get word of an upcoming switcheroo. Plan your streaming subscriptions accordingly.

The Harry Potter films are currently available to stream on HBO Max, but not for long. They’ll return to Peacock on Friday, October 15, as part of the service’s “Peacocktober” collection.

Because of a deal done before either HBO Max or Peacock was a glimmer in the eyes of their respective corporate parents, the two streamers currently have joint custody of the original Harry Potter films. The result is that, every few months (or weeks), all eight movies exit one platform and fly over to the other.

P.S.: If you’re into backstories, this article explains why Harry has two streaming dads. P.P.S.: If you like to watch the movies a lot, you might be better off buying a digital boxed set of the films on Amazon Prime Video or iTunes, or go old-school and snag them on Blu-ray.

