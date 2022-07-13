Harry’s House Is Powered by Harry’s Horns

Oh, you like podcasts? Sign up for Vulture’s new recommendation newsletter 1.5x Speed here. Illustration: Iris Gottlieb

As we hit the dog days of summer, the artist who’s started to soundtrack everyone’s pool parties is multi-hyphenate sex symbol Harry Styles. In May, Styles released Harry’s House, an album propelled by the number-one hit “As It Was.” Despite having critical and commercial success, a barb often thrown at the album is the idea of it being inoffensive: pleasant, “easy listening” music apt for an elevator, grocery store, or, perhaps, a sushi restaurant.

Fans of Styles have warmly accepted this, and come to love his sly appreciation of different decades of pop-music history. The latest album reveals an interesting connection to one era in particular: the 1980s and the percussive, full-bodied horn sections that came with it.

The first track on Harry’s House, “Music for a Sushi Restaurant,” offers a whole chorus of just horns in an homage to one of Styles’s musical touchstones, Peter Gabriel. These horns connect to a deep well of iconic ’80s tracks, from Lionel Richie to Donna Summer — and announce Styles’s aiming for the same air of sophisticated funk.

