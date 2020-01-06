Weinstein Lawyers Warn Jurors Might See Embarrassing Photos

Photo: Kena Betancur/Getty Images

An unwell-looking Harvey Weinstein appeared increasingly dejected Monday morning in Manhattan court as defense lawyers and prosecutors discussed details about his upcoming trial, including the possibility that jurors might see potentially embarrassing photos.

“There are other issues regarding specific exhibits in this case,” said lead prosecutor Joan Illuzzi. “The defense is particularly sensitive about some exhibits.”

“It is not the practice of the District Attorney’s Office to ever … humiliate [a] defendant,” she also said.

Whether and how the photos will be shown to jurors is poised to become an object of debate.

“Regarding the photographs that Ms. Illuzzi mentioned, we wanted to either file a motion or discuss that in camera with the court,” said Weinstein lawyer Damon Cheronis, referring to the legal process where lawyers can discuss the issue with the judge behind closed doors.

“There were 72 photographs taken, and we’re going to be asking for the admission of seven of them,” Illuzzi later said, saying they had taken steps to minimize “any undue prejudice” toward Weinstein.

“We believe the photographs … we do think they’re very, very important for the jury to see,” she said.

Justice James Burke will decide on how the photos are handled at a later date.

Lawyers for Weinstein also asked the judge to sequester the jury, in the event “something may happen,” during the trial related to an investigation elsewhere. Authorities in Los Angeles are investigating Weinstein for alleged sexual misconduct, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Burke denied their request to sequester the jury.

Prosecutors also said that Black Cube, a security firm hired by Weinstein, contacted a witness and “misrepresented who he was.”

Weinstein once again used a metal walker to enter what became a packed courtroom. He shook his head when the photos were discussed.

Weinstein was arrested in New York City last May, following New York Times and New Yorker exposés in fall 2017 that detailed accusations of sexual abuse and assault against him.

Weinstein has maintained his innocence.