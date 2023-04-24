Heartstopper Season Two Takes on Paris, With Love

Boys. Photo: Teddy Cavendish/Netflix

Fans of Netflix’s very sweet, very gay YA romance, Heartstopper, can get their berets ready for the highly anticipated season-two premiere of the show, as it is partially set in Paris, France. Starring Joe Locke, who plays Charlie, and Kit Connor, who plays Charlie’s beau, Nick, the two try to figure out how to come out with their relationship on their terms, gently addressing Connor’s struggle with being pressured by fans to definite his sexuality. “I want you to come out when and how you want to,” Charlie tells Nick in the newly dropped trailer from Netflix.

Heartstopper’s second season will drop on August 3 on Netflix, mon chérie.

The season will be based on volume three of Alice Oseman’s original graphic-novel series, though “there’s not enough in the book to take a whole season of TV, so there had to be a lot of creation of new stuff,” according to Oseman. The season’s logline promises plenty of coming-of-age drama and, of course, romance: “Nick and Charlie navigate their new relationship; Tara and Darcy face unforeseen challenges and Tao and Elle work out if they can ever be more than just friends. With exams on the horizon, a school trip to Paris and a prom to plan, the gang has a lot to juggle as they journey through the next stages of life, love and friendship.” It’s important to note that national treasure Olivia Colman will return as Nick’s mother. Below, Heartstopper comes for yours.