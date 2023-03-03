coming soon

Oh Boy, Here Comes Another Hellboy Reboot

Well, here we go again. Despite the fact that the last attempt flopped so hard that David Harbour had to call Ryan Reynolds for reassurance, a new Hellboy movie is in the works. Giant Freakin Robot first reported that Jack Kesy, who played Black Tom in Deadpool 2 and Roller in Claws, has been cast as the demonic lead character. Deadline later confirmed that Kesy will star in the upcoming reboot from Millenium Media, which is titled Hellboy: The Crooked Man. Compared to the versions played by Harbour and Ron Perlman, Kesy will be playing a younger Hellboy. In this new take, our cloven-hooved hero will reportedly find himself stranded with a rookie agent for the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense in 1950s rural Appalachia. The pair discover witches, a local devil, and a “troubling connection to Hellboy’s past.” Crank’s Brian Taylor, who is set to direct, told Collider that he pitched the reboot as an “R-rated folk horror movie.” Per Deadline, Hellboy comic book creator Mike Mignola will co-write the script with collaborator Chris Golden. If they can’t come up with something to satisfy Hellboy fans, hell, we’re not sure who can.

