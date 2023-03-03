Oh Boy, Here Comes Another Hellboy Reboot

Photo: Gary Gershoff/WireImage

Well, here we go again. Despite the fact that the last attempt flopped so hard that David Harbour had to call Ryan Reynolds for reassurance, a new Hellboy movie is in the works. Giant Freakin Robot first reported that Jack Kesy, who played Black Tom in Deadpool 2 and Roller in Claws, has been cast as the demonic lead character. Deadline later confirmed that Kesy will star in the upcoming reboot from Millenium Media, which is titled Hellboy: The Crooked Man. Compared to the versions played by Harbour and Ron Perlman, Kesy will be playing a younger Hellboy. In this new take, our cloven-hooved hero will reportedly find himself stranded with a rookie agent for the Bureau for Paranormal Research and Defense in 1950s rural Appalachia. The pair discover witches, a local devil, and a “troubling connection to Hellboy’s past.” Crank’s Brian Taylor, who is set to direct, told Collider that he pitched the reboot as an “R-rated folk horror movie.” Per Deadline, Hellboy comic book creator Mike Mignola will co-write the script with collaborator Chris Golden. If they can’t come up with something to satisfy Hellboy fans, hell, we’re not sure who can.