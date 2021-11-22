During last year’s virtual Vulture Fest, Barry scene-stealer Henry Winkler joined us online to provide advice to actors and acting hopefuls. The event was such a hit, even in a digital space, that we knew we needed a sequel — so this past mid-November he ran it back at Vulture Fest L.A., where he was able to guide performers in person and work directly with several actors in front of a live audience.

It was fascinating to watch Winkler give his “students” the tools they need, in real time, to find the emotional core of their scenes and monologues. If you weren’t there to witness it for yourself, check out the video to see what you missed: Henry Winkler, marrying the skills honed over his 50-year career with his insuppressible energy and wit, changing the lives (or afternoons, at least) of eight groups of would-be thespians.