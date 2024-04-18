Glen Powell Is Your Fantasy (Hit Man)

Every Glen Powell movie makes an effort to beat the capybara allegations. There was Anyone But You, last year’s steamy rom-com co-starring Sydney Sweeney with a cameo from Powell’s washboard abs to prove his non-rodent hotness and stimulate the box office (plus that time he flashed us on the cover of Men’s Health). Now, there’s Hit Man, a Netflix film inspired by true events directed by Richard Linklater and co-written by the two of them, in select theaters in May and on Netflix on June 7. Based on the trailer, the actor has given himself even more room (and a herd of characters) to demonstrate his sex appeal, this time as a nerdy professor who moonlights for the police as an undercover sting agent playing fake hit men to snag potential clients for attempted murder. Intricate disguises make him each suspect’s dream hit man.

“Every sting operation was a performance,” Powell says in the trailer. “And each arrest was like a standing ovation.” It goes off the rails when he lets a woman (Adria Arjona) who’s trying kill her husband off the hook in an effort to date her. Too bad he’s still in character … what’s he supposed to do when she takes her husband’s murder into her own hands?