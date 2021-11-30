Bosch the Man Meets Bosch the Dog Thanks to Hollywood Handbook

A meeting of the ages. Photo: Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Vulture

Vulture Festival was created to connect. We’ve connected cool, talented artists with their very smart, also cool fans, like when we had Las Culturistas’ Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers interview Wendy Williams. We’ve also connected generationally important creators with each other, like we did with Ava DuVernay and Ryan Coogler or Damon Lindelof and Mike Schur. At this year’s Vulture Festival in Los Angeles, well, we did it again, folks: We brought together Titus Welliver, the actor who played the character of Bosch on the TV show Bosch, and Bosch, Hollywood Handbook co-host Sean Clements’s dog named after that same character.

This is actually quite a big deal for the fans of Hollywood Handbook, as Bosch, the TV show, and Bosch, the dog, play heavily into the show’s, let’s call it, lore. You can hear this seismic moment in the podcast’s eight-year history on its feed today, wherever you listen to podcasts. Or you can freakin’ watch the whole dang thing below. See a grown man MEET A DOG named after a character he played on an Amazon Prime original and will play in a spinoff of that Amazon Prime original that is set to premiere on IMDb TV in 2022. Hollywood, city of dreams.