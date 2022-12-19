An All But Definitive Guide to the Hollywood Nepo-Verse

Photo: Silver Screen Collection/ Contributor (Chaplin); Antic Andrej/Eyeem (Frame).

➼ The Chaplins have ruled for 110 years. Playwright Eugene O’Neill was the father of actress Oona O’Neill, who married Charlie Chaplin. (Oona also dated J. D. Salinger.) They had a daughter, actress Geraldine Chaplin. Geraldine’s daughter is Game of Thrones actress Oona Chaplin.

➼ The Lawson-Knowles-Gordy-Gaye-Fuquas have ruled for 71 years. Actor Richard Lawson married actress Denise Gordy, who is the niece of Motown founder Berry Gordy and who’d had a child with Marvin Gaye. Richard and Denise had a daughter, actress Bianca Lawson. Denise’s aunts were songwriter Anna Gordy Gaye, who was married to Marvin Gaye, and songwriter Gwen Gordy Fuqua, who married the Motown singer-producer Harvey Fuqua; Harvey was the uncle of director Antoine Fuqua. Meanwhile, Berry Gordy is the ex-partner of Diana Ross; the father and grandfather, respectively, of Redfoo and Sky Blu of LMFAO; the father of ’80s one-hit wonder Rockwell; and the second half-cousin of Jimmy Carter, whose great-grandfather had impregnated an enslaved woman he owned, thus fathering Berry’s grandfather. Richard Lawson later married Tina Knowles, the mother of Beyoncé and Solange. Beyoncé married Jay-Z, and their firstborn child, Blue Ivy, is the youngest person to hit the Billboard charts.

Photo: Christophe D Yvoire/Sygma Via Getty Images (Coppola); Antic Andrej/Eyeem (Frame)

➼ The Coppolas have ruled for 52 years. Composer Carmine Coppola was the father of director Francis Ford Coppola and actress Talia Shire. Francis’s children are filmmakers Sofia Coppola and Roman Coppola. Sofia is married to Thomas Mars of the band Phoenix. Talia’s sons are actor Jason Schwartzman and musician Robert Schwartzman of Rooney. Carmine was also the grandfather of actor Nicolas Cage. Francis’s granddaughter is director Gia Coppola, whose 2020 film Mainstream co-starred her cousin Jason.

Photo: Ron Galella Collection (Jenner); Antic Andrej/Eyeem (Frame)

➼ The Kardashian-Jenners have ruled for 28 years. Lawyer Robert Kardashian and wife Kris had four children: Kim, Kourtney, Khloé, and Rob. Kris later married former Olympic athlete Caitlyn Jenner. They had two daughters, Kendall and Kylie. Kim married athlete Kris Humphries, then rapper Kanye West. Khloé married athlete Lamar Odom and was in a long-term relationship with athlete Tristan Thompson. Kourtney married drummer Travis Barker. Kylie is in a long-term relationship with rapper Travis Scott. Kylie, Kim, and Khloé all rank among the top-ten most-followed Instagram accounts. Kendall is No. 12.