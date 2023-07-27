How Much We Make in Hollywood

There is a huge above-the-line–below-the-line divide within the industry, and it’s one of the biggest problems standing against solidarity. The feeling that the above-the-lines don’t care about us and would sell us out in a second if given a chance — it’s strong. Philosophically, crossing a picket line is against who I am as a person, but it’s difficult even for me to not feel the same way. And it’s based on behavior we’ve seen on set over the years. The way we’re dismissed and talked about. It’s hard to feel like someone’s going to have your back when you’re literally running around with hundreds of pounds of cable on your back and they’re sitting in a director’s chair scrolling through their phone. We’re often treated like the help. We are the ones who are asked to do the longest hours with the least reward. We don’t have residuals. We’re not going to get residuals. So the fight for us is a bit different. It’s looking forward to our contract negotiations, knowing these companies are going to try to gouge our contracts the way they’re trying to gouge the above-the-lines. But we have a lot less power. That said, there is way more solidarity from IATSE toward the WGA right now than I have ever seen.

I just stopped working a couple weeks ago. When I knew the strike was coming, I worked almost every day in May so I could save some money. I make between $75,000 and $90,000 a year. As soon as my latest job ended, I had to go into intense budget mode. New York City unemployment is so abysmally low — $500 a week — it will cover half of my rent. I have had to figure out the bare minimum of how much money I can spend and still be able to make my rent and feed myself, my child, and keep our lights on. I’ve canceled almost every subscription streaming service — except for Criterion because I’m a huge snob. I have one movie a week worked into my budget, which is not essential for everyone but it is essential for me. I’m lucky my family lives here. I can rent out my apartment and live with my parents. But it’s something I never thought I would consider as a 46-year old who’s been working for almost 20 years.

I’m hustling. But I feel really scared. I know these companies are not reliant on us to make their money like the studios were. I actually think the studio parts of this industry are eager to end the strike, but the corporate entities do not give a fuck and will starve us out. It’s possible for me to imagine a world where what I do is no longer viable. I never imagined this would be the case based around people’s endless hunger to consume narrative in all forms. But now, I think we’re max five years away from AI being able to make everything. The reality is, I don’t think people will care. That’s the thing the guys at the top of the corporate ladder are banking on.

That’s why we have to dig in and try to preserve our contracts so we can still make a living. Working below-the-line on a set is one of the last places where you can make a middle-class living. I’m the classic walking, talking, middle-class financial goal. I bought my apartment five years after I got in the union. I make enough money to pay my bills, I support local businesses, I eat out sometimes. I’m what we’ve been told from the time we’re young we’re supposed to be getting to as Americans. But this way of life is being threatened. I’m hopeful, but it’s a thin hope right now.