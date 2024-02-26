A New Kevin Costner Movie Is on the Horizon

Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

Kevin Costner is taking on the next frontier in four parts and in four different roles: director, co-writer, producer, and leading star. His newest film Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 follows the conquest of the American West during the Civil War “through the lens of families, friends and foes” of the 1800s. Costner explained to Variety that he was inspired by the nation’s desire to continue out West, “​​Our national appetite was to be satisfied at the at the disadvantage to those who had been there and flourished and were living in their own way. I don’t know that I’ve ever come to terms with that myself. I don’t know that I’m ashamed or embarrassed, but I want to project what really happened. There was a great injustice occurred in the West. But it doesn’t minimize the courage it took for my ancestors to actually cut loose and go there… It’s our history.” Here’s everything you need to know about Costner’s latest ride.

Costner’s directing again?

Yep. Costner is hoping back onto the directing horse for all four films for Horizon— his last directorial film was Open Range in 2003. He’s writing them with Jon Baird, who he worked with on National Parks. Initially, he was worried someone was going to swoop in on his idea; he told Variety, “I just thought, ‘I don’t want anybody stepping into whatever I’m trying to do,’ so I called it Horizon and said it was written by my son just to disguise it when it went to the Writers Guild.”

Who’s heading West?

A lot of people are joining Costner on the wagon. Sienna Miller, Sam Worthington, Giovanni Ribisi, Jena Malone, Abbey Lee, Michael Rooker, Danny Huston, Luke Wilson, Isabelle Fuhrman, Jeff Fahey, Will Patton, Tatanka Means, Owen Crow Shoe, Ella Hunt, and Jamie Campbell Bower are all signed on in undisclosed roles for the first part of the saga.

Where’s the trailer?

Costner and his mustache are giving a brief glimpse as to what it’s like live out west— which I guess includes having perfect curls in an era with limited hair products. The cast each gets a brief moment in the trailer to stare out yonder into the horizon as they face the realities of their invading unknown lands.

When does the sun rise on Horizon?

Horizon: An American Saga – Chapter 1 comes to theaters on June 28.