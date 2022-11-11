The Best Horror to Stream As You’re Falling Asleep

Sweet Dreams Are Made From Screens Working through our bedtime dependence on devices. Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos Courtesy of A24, United Archives GmbH/Alamy Stock Photo, and Warner Bros. Pictures/YouTube

By this point, we’re all familiar with the prevailing conventional wisdom that looking at screens before bed is bad for us; it is one of the great sources of societal guilt, since we nevertheless all use our devices before bed. However, on further exploration of that notion, we’ve learned that things aren’t so cut and dried — there are a variety of perspectives on devices before bed, including the straightforward idea that if using a screen before bed relaxes you, that will certainly helps with the quality of your sleep.

With that in mind, we’ve created a set of entertainment recommendations that align with what we’ve learned from sleep scientists. Anything you watch before bed should be “low-challenge shows”: nothing too dynamic, too scary, or too engrossing, lest you become invested and delay your bedtime. You want to avoid “agitation,” so no social media, or porn, or anything that would otherwise contribute to “performance anxiety,” in the words of sleep doctor Dr. Janet Kennedy, and nothing with lots of characters or intricate plots to follow. Media that doesn’t contain a clean end point (anything highly serialized, plus basically all social media) is bad. We made three lists (for TV shows, movies, and documentaries) that meet that criteria. Horror, meanwhile, runs counter to every single scientific recommendation — and yet we still can’t stop watching it at bedtime. Since we’re all broken people, here’s a list of scary stuff that may or may not help you get a good night’s sleep.

HBO Max

Doctor Sleep

Doctor Sleep

Ex Machina

Ex Machina

The Happening

The Happening

The Night House

The Night House

The Witch

The Witch

Amazon

Annihilation

Annihilation

Firestarter

Firestarter

Life

Life

Open Water

Open Water

Suspiria (2018)

Suspiria (2018)

The X-Files

The X-Files

Hulu

Blade II

Blade II

Hannibal

Hannibal

Peacock

They/Them

They/Them

Tubi

The Nightmare

Rodney Ascher’s The Nightmare is a fantastically horrifying 2015 documentary about a bunch of people who suffer from sleep paralysis, i.e., the sensation that they are being stalked by malevolent figures who sit on their chests, torment and paralyze them, and destroy their every unconscious moment. In the film, one of the subjects talks about how a friend “caught” the malady of sleep paralysis via the power of suggestion alone; in other words, watching this documentary carries significant risk of ruining your entire life. I recently watched it before bed and had one of the best nights of sleep of my 30s. Does this make me a serial killer? Yes. — Rachel Handler