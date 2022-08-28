Who’s Who in House of the Dragon: A House Targaryen History

Most of these people are related by blood and marriage. Photo: HBO Max

Seven kingdoms, one Iron Throne, and a whole lot of people with odd names to keep track of: That was the formula for Game of Thrones. Now House of the Dragon, HBO’s would-be blockbuster prequel to its most successful series of all time, is following suit.

The good news for fans of the world created by novelist George R.R. Martin is that Dragon features way fewer houses to keep track of; it tells the tale of a budding conflict and eventual civil war within the ruling family of House Targaryen itself. The bad news is that everyone is someone else’s aunt or uncle or brother or cousin or spouse — often more than one at once — and most of them share the same surname.

But don’t worry! After each new episode — and with the help of the show’s source material, Martin’s faux-historical novel Fire & Blood — we’re updating this quick and easy guide to all of Dragon’s major players. Sit back, relax, and keep up with the Targaryens.

This article will be updated as the show progresses.

King Viserys I Targaryen (Paddy Considine)

The First of His Name, King of the Andals and the Rhoynar and the First Men, Lord of the Seven Kingdoms and Protector of the Realm — the ruler of the continent of Westeros.

Selected as heir to the throne over his older female cousin Rhaenys after a dispute over the line of succession, this kind but weak monarch is now facing a similar crisis, even as the Targaryen dynasty has reached the height of its power: The death of his newborn son Balon has left him without a direct male heir.

Under normal circumstances, the Iron Throne would pass to his younger brother, Prince Daemon, upon Viserys’s death. But after learning that Daemon mocked his dead son as “the Heir for a Day,” Viserys opts to name his sole surviving child, his teenaged daughter Rhaenyra, the future Queen of Westeros. This flies in the face of centuries of patrilineal tradition within House Targaryen and across the majority of the Seven Kingdoms, including the dispute that led to Viserys being named heir to the throne in the first place.

Viserys is also facing a secret health crisis in the form of wounds incurred from the Iron Throne itself, including a gash on his back that will not heal.

Prince Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith)

Viserys’s younger brother. Though the two are close, they could not be more different: Daemon is a violent, womanizing rogue who, unlike Viserys, doesn’t much care what anyone thinks of him. His brother, and his niece Rhaenyra, appear to be exceptions to that rule.

After shuffling through various positions in Viserys’s Small Council — presided over by his archrival, Hand of the King Otto Hightower, who kept having him removed from these jobs — he was named Lord Commander of the City Watch of King’s Landing. Daemon whips this proto-police force into brutal military shape; they take on the name “the Gold Cloaks” after the new uniforms he makes them wear.

After the death of Viserys’s baby son Balon, Daemon is overheard making light of the tragedy. This leads his brother to remove him as heir to the throne and banish him from King’s Landing, ordering him to return to Runestone — the seat of House Royce, one of the most prominent houses in the mountainous kingdom called the Vale and home of his estranged wife, Rhea. Instead, Daemon and his paramour, the sex worker Mysaria, hop on his red dragon Caraxes and fly off to parts unknown.

Despite their conflicting interests regarding the future of the monarchy, Daemon is close with his niece, Viserys’s daughter Rhaenyra.

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock as a youth, Emma D’Arcy as an adult)

King Viserys’s sole surviving child at the time the series starts. Known as “the Realm’s Delight,” Princess Rhaenyra is a popular figure among both the nobility and the smallfolk. Though she enjoys the freedom associated with being the king’s beloved daughter, she recognizes that her father has always wanted a son and heir, and this knowledge pains her.

This changes with the death of her mother, Queen Aemma, and the subsequent death of the son she died giving birth to. When Daemon publicly mocks the dead child, an enraged Viserys names Rhaenyra Princess of Dragonstone and heir to the Iron Throne, demanding that all the lords of the realm swear fealty to her.

Viserys also confides in her the secret of “The Song of Ice and Fire,” a prophetic dream in which the Targaryen dynasty’s founder, Aegon the Conqueror, foretold the conflict with the White Walkers that drove Game of Thrones.

Rhaenyra is close friends with Alicent Hightower, daughter of the King’s Hand, and maintains a friendly relationship with her uncle Prince Daemon despite their rivalry for the throne.

An enthusiastic dragonrider, she is bonded with the beast called Syrax.

Queen Aemma Arryn (Sian Brooke)

Viserys’s wife and Rhaenyra’s mother. A descendent of both House Arryn — the Lords of the Vale — and House Targaryen, she married her cousin Viserys in keeping with the Targaryen tradition of incestuous intermarriage to keep the royal bloodline pure.

After enduring several difficult pregnancies that ended in tragedy, she dies during a c-section ordered by Viserys and the royal physician Grand Maester Mellos in order to save the life of their unborn son. The child does not long survive his mother, and the events leave Viserys devastated and the realm without a queen.

Lord Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint)

Lord of the Tides, close adviser to King Viserys, and head of the royal navy. Corlys Velaryon is the head of a great and noble house which, like the Targaryens, traces its ancestry directly to Valyria. The most skilled seafarer in the history of the Seven Kingdoms, he embarked on a series of famous journeys to distant lands dubbed the Nine Voyages. These earned him the nickname “the Sea Snake” (also the name of his flagship vessel) and made the Velaryons the richest house in Westeros. (Yes, even richer than the Lannisters.) He is married to Viserys’s older cousin Rhaenys, who was outvoted for heir to the Iron Throne by the Great Council that selected Viserys in her place.

A forceful presence on the king’s Small Council, Corlys first argues that Daemon Targaryen is the rightful heir, but shifts his vote to his wife Rhaenys when his fellow Council members Ser Otto Hightower and Grand Maester Mellos argue against the rogue prince. His advocacy meets with Otto’s disapproval and goes nowhere.

Lady Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best)

Cousin to King Viserys and wife to Lord Corlys. Rhaenys was one of the two leading candidates for heir to the Old King Jahaerys at the Great Council, but she was passed over in favor of her younger, male relative Viserys in order to maintain Westeros’s patriarchal tradition. This earned her the nickname “the Queen Who Never Was.”

An astute political observer, she is loyal to her legendary husband — who pushes for her to be named heir when the new succession crisis emerges — and rides a dragon called Meleys. She and Corlys have two children, a daughter named Laena and son named Laenor.

Ser Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans)

The Hand of the King and Viserys’s most powerful — and ambitious — adviser. Otto is a scion of House Hightower, one of the Seven Kingdoms’ richest and most influential families. Historically, the Hightowers have close ties with both the scholarly order of maesters and the religious institution called the Faith, as all three entities are based in the same city, Oldtown.

Otto frequently butts heads with Corlys Velaryon. During the debate over succession, he is the leading advocate for firmly establishing an heir and twice rejects Corlys’s suggestions. But he is even more openly hostile to Daemon Targaryen, whom he sees as a tyrant in waiting. He is the primary voice against Daemon’s claim to the kingship and wants him expelled from court altogether.

Otto’s daughter Alicent is Rhaenyra Targaryen’s best friend. After the death of Queen Aemma, Otto encourages Alicent to comfort the grieving king.

Alicent Hightower (Emily Carey as a youth, Olivia Cooke as an adult)

Daughter of Otto Hightower, the Hand of the King. Having lived in the Red Keep most of her life, she is a fixture at court, making her a natural companion for her close friend Princess Rhaenyra. After defeating her brother Gwayne, Prince Daemon requests her favor at the tourney King Viserys holds in honor of his hoped-for son. (Both acts seem to designed to provoke her father.)

Acting on Ser Ott’s orders, Alicent comforts King Viserys after the deaths of his wife and newborn.

Ser Criston Cole (Fabien Frankel)

One of the most formidable young knights in the Seven Kingdoms. He is of common birth and has little power beyond the fast-rising fame he acquires via his prowess as a swordsman. He emerges as a major figure — and heartthrob — in the king’s tourney when he defeats Prince Daemon in hand-to-hand combat.

Mysaria (Sonoya Mizuno)

A relative newcomer to the Seven Kingdoms who has lived the difficult life of a sex worker. One of the few characters on the show not directly descended from either Westeros or Valyria, Mysaria rises to become one of the star attractions at a chief King’s Landing “pleasure house.” She counts Prince Daemon Targaryen not just as a client but a confidante and becomes arguably his most trusted adviser. When he is banished by Viserys, she joins him in exile.

Grand Maester Mellos (David Horovitch)

Scholar, healer, and member of King Viserys’s advisory Small Council. Mellos frequently finds himself refereeing the power struggles between the other members of the Council, and offers the king harsh advice when he finds it necessary to do so. It’s Mellos who suggests the C-section that costs Queen Aemma her life. After the baby’s death, he firmly opposes the prospect of Daemon as heir.

Ser Harrold Westerling (Graham McTavish)

A member of the Kingsguard. This small, elite order of knights is sworn to protect the King and the royal family; in Ser Harrold’s case, this means serving as sworn shield and friend to Princess Rhaenyra, which he does in stalwart, loyal, and good-natured fashion.

Lord Lyonel Strong (Gavin Spokes)

A member of King Viserys’s Small Council. Serving as Master of Laws, he is a forceful opponent of Rhaenyra’s claim to the throne, noting that it would break years of precedent and potentially destabilize the realm. He also scoffs at Lord Corlys’s suggestion of his wife Rhaenys as potential alternative.

King Jaehaerys I Targaryen (Michael Carter)

Grandfather and predecessor to King Viserys. Known as both the Good King for his many works in improving the realm and the Old King for his eventual advanced age, he is considered the greatest monarch in the Targaryen dynasty, with the possible exception of Aegon the Conqueror himself. No king ruled longer or had more of an effect on the lives and laws of the Seven Kingdoms. Faced with a difficult question of succession after the deaths of his sons, he convened the Great Council of Westeros lords to settle the matter in a vote held at the massive castle of Harrenhal. It was there that his grandson Viserys was selected over his granddaughter Rhaenys.

Though he appears in the premiere’s opening sequence, he is long dead by the time the core events of the series begin.