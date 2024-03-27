Photo-Illustration: Vulture; Photos: Ralph Bavaro/Bravo via Getty Images, Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Warning: There will be shouting, screaming, crying, and shenanigans coming to your TV set in the near future. The cast joining House of Villains season two has been announced, and we’ve got a wide variety of cruelty, conniving, and tax evasion in our midst. For starters, there’s season-one vet Tiffany “New York” Pollard, who is following the path she laid out for herself back in the Flavor of Love days — returning for the second season of a show she didn’t win but was the star of anyway. Then, there’s Survivor’s season-one icon Richard Hatch, who was not only a villain on his show but also promptly got arrested for tax evasion after he won. Hatch will be joined in gay villainy by Drag Race’s Kandy Muse, who, one must assume, will be basing her votes on who has star quality.

The other cast members include Wes Bergmann (The Challenge), Teresa Giudice (The Real Housewives of New Jersey), Jessie Godderz (Big Brother), Victoria Larson (The Bachelor), Larissa Lima (90 Day Fiancé), Camilla Poindexter (Bad Girls Club), and Safaree (Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta). House of Villains’ second season premieres this fall, and Joel McHale returns as host. If we ever needed any proof of the worth of this show, the image of Teresa Giudice screaming at Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriend for something stupid he did is more than enough for us