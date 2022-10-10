The Wildest Real Housewives Dinner Parties, Ranked

The 10 Wildest Real Housewives Dinners of All Time, Ranked

Evan Goldschneider, husband of Real Housewife of New Jersey Jackie Goldschneider, once said on a group visit to the Jersey Shore that everything is fine with the women until they sit down and eat. There is something about sharing a meal, especially dinner, for some reason, that compels the Housewives to bring up the “elephant in the room,” and next thing you know there are factions shouting across the table, accusations being hurled, and sometimes even flatware becoming missiles or weapons.

In preparation for my upcoming Vulture livetweet of the Dinner Party from Hell on October 11, the Real Housewives Institute has compiled the ten most insane bread-breaking moments in the history of the franchise. Several were on trips and the rest were in the Housewives’ homes, but no matter where they took place, calamity ensued.

10. A Sushi Smackdown (Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 16, Episode 2)

Fancy Pants’s dinner featuring $36,000 worth of sushi was supposed to be her coronation upon returning to the series after a four-year absence. However, when she convened everyone at a Duty Free perfume store that turned into her home, all hell broke loose. At the center of this one is Heather herself, who found out her friend Nicole James (whom she recruited to be on the show) actually sued her husband, Dr. Terry Dubrow, for malpractice more than a decade prior. This West Coast Anna Delvey had been friends with Heather for years and never brought up the fact that she sued her husband? Insanity. Next thing you know, Heather is shutting down the cameras, Noella Bergener is accusing her of manhandling the crew, and Nicole is trotted into a room to apologize to Terry and then … never seen or heard from again. Worst of all, no one ever eats the sushi!

9. Ranting for Dessert (Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Season 2, Episode 19)

The second season of this show was largely about Jen Shah getting arrested on-camera, but since that happened on a sprinter van (Note to self: Do 10 Craziest Van Moments next) and not at dinner, it is ineligible here. Luckily we have a dinner to blame for the other most iconic moment of the season: Lisa Barlow calling her former bestie Meredith Marks a “fucking whore” when she thinks she’s alone but still has her mic on. And not just that, she also rages about “Meredith and her stupid family that poses” and screams about how her husband changes jobs every five minutes. This all kicks off when the crew is at dinner and Lisa feels that Meredith is backing up Mary Cosby more than she backed her up. As everyone barges away from the table, it’s Lisa who’s serving up venom for dessert.

8. Nipping It in the Bun (Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 10, Episode 5):

When everyone shows up to dinner on the rooftop of a San Francisco hotel at least two hours late, it seems like that’s where the drama is going to be. Nope! Former friends NeNe Leakes and Porsha Williams start to get into it about something that Porsha said about NeNe on her show Dish Nation. We’re not sure what because NeNe won’t tell her; she just keeps shouting “Roll back the tapes” as if she’s an editor on the show. But there is one moment that launched this into the stratosphere. As the two are cussing each other out over apps, the bun on the top of NeNe’s head starts to fall out. Without NeNe turning away or even stopping yelling, her friend Marlo Hampton leans over and puts the hairpiece back in place so the fight can continue with NeNe looking as beautiful as she did when she arrived quite late.

7. Getting Naked Wasted (Real Housewives of Orange County, Season 4, Episode 8)

This is one of the darkest dinners ever, but, ironically, also one of the most sitcom-esque setups. Tamra Barney (at the time) has the cast and their significant others over for dinner at her place, including newest cast member Gretchen Rossi, who attends without her fiancé, who is ill with cancer. And not fake Brooks Ayers cancer, either. Actual cancer. Since Tamra and Vicki think Gretchen is a gold digger, they plan to expose her by getting her “naked wasted,” or so wasted she might take her clothes off. They then feed her to Tamra’s adult son Ryan to try to get her to cheat on her fiancé. Man, they really don’t make them like they used to, and honestly, thank God!

6. The Butter Knife Incident (Real Housewives of Potomac, Season 4, Episode 8)

Candiace Dillard and Ashley Darby have been enemies as long as both have been on the show together, but they never got as heated as the time Candiance had all the ladies over so her chef husband, Chris, could cook for the group. When Candiance starts to criticize Ashley and her husband for faking their emotions around Ashley’s recent miscarriage, Ashley makes a joke about the house being owned by Candiace’s mother. (I mean, it’s a solid burn.) Candiace gets up from the table and starts waving her butter knife at Ashley as if she’s about to slice the bun off the top of her head or something worse. You know a dinner party is good when the same guest has to be thrown out of the house not once but twice.

5. Cartagena Nights (Real Housewives of New York, Season 10, Episode 16)

The RHONY ladies’ trip to Colombia is an all-time classic — hello, Boat Ride From Hell! — but the highlight for me has always been this dinner, when we get not one but two great fights simultaneously at the table. On one side, Carole Radziwill and Bethenny Frankel are trying to rekindle their fractured friendship, or at least figure out where the strain is. (This was going on all season, and this seems to be when they finally stopped trying to care.) At the other end of the table, Luann de Lesseps tells old Dorinda Medley that “she’s startin’” after her umpteenth margarita. Dorinda does not appreciate the newly sober Countess coming for her, and she tells her to start drinking again and get another mugshot because she’s a felon. Cruelty to the left of me, animosity to the right, and we’re stuck here in the middle with an absolutely perfect scene.

4. The Beasts of Amsterdam (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 5, Episode 16)

What we’ll always remember about this legendary fight in a too-modern and too-empty restaurant on the cast trip to Holland is Lisa Rinna lunging for Kim Richards, throwing her wine at her, and then crashing her wine glass into the floor. What we don’t always remember is Kim terrorizing everyone at the table. She takes umbrage with Lisa talking about her sobriety, but she calls Eileen Davidson a “beast,” tells Kyle Richards that she never backs her up, and then finally tells Rinna that she is going to talk “about the husband,” but makes no direct accusations. Next we have broken glass all over the floor, Kyle bolting out of the establishment, and absolute chaos everywhere. Not one waiter comes to check on them. In the words of Shereé Whitfield, whatever happened to customer service?

3. The Table Flip (Real Housewives of New Jersey, Season 1, Episode 7)

Of course the single most iconic Housewives moment happened at a dinner and had to be on the list. (If we’re being totally honest, the rest of this list is a three-way tie.) When Danielle Staub brings up a book written by her ex about her, Teresa says many of the things in the book must be true. Danielle makes the mistake of telling Teresa that the only two true things are that she changed her name and that she’s been arrested. “Pay attention, puh-lease,” Danielle says. Then Teresa loses it, calling Danielle a “prostitution whore” who has been “married 19 times” before completely losing all verbal function, grunting and muttering as she is pulled into a corner by her husband. This is the most mocked and cited Housewives moment, but for very good reason.

2. Scary Island (Real Housewives of New York, Season 3, Episode 12)

When we think of “Scary Island” we usually think of a troika of episodes of the RHONY season-three trip to St. John, which starts with “Turtle Time” and ends with Jill Zarin surprising her friends at their luxury villa. But the real highlight is a dinner that Bethenny cooks for (most of) the cast. Kelly has been after her for days, saying she’s a “cook, not a chef,” but nothing could prepare her for Kelly completely losing her mind. We all know the highlights: eating gummy bears from the bag, telling Alex she is channeling the devil, saying Bethenny is trying to kill her, “Al Sharpton,” “satchels of gold.” We have never seen a breakdown on television quite like this, and honestly, I don’t know that we’ll ever see it again.

1. The Dinner Party from Hell (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Season 1, Episode 9)

If there were ever a bottle episode in the Housewives franchise, it would be this one. The whole episode is just about one dinner party at Camille Grammer’s house, the women getting ready for it, and the complete carnage of the dinner itself. Kyle Richards brings her friend Faye Resnick, whom Camille gives the label “morally corrupt,” and they talk about her posing for Playboy during the O.J. Simpson scandal. But it really pops off thanks to Allison DuBois, the inspiration for the show Medium, who sits at the end of the table drinking appletinis and vaping (waaaaaayyyy before it was cool) while she tells Kyle that her husband “will never emotionally fulfill you. Know that.” It’s as perfect as a Housewives episode, at dinner or otherwise, is ever going to get.