The Excommunication of Saint Monica

Monica gave us one of the best seasons and best finales in Bravo history. She needs to go.

The age of modern Housewifery has seen plenty of entirely forgettable, completely boring one-and-done Housewives — RIP in peace Peggy Sulahian — but Monica Garcia will never be one of them. She gave us an unforgettable season of RHOSLC, where she became the voice of the common viewer, getting us on her side with her insecurities about fitting into the group of wealthy women and her hellacious relationship with her mother. We loved her so much that the Institute named her the 2023 Rookie of the Year, and my brilliant colleague Bethy Squires celebrated how she Saltburned her way into the cast. But despite a groundbreaking debut performance, Monica needs to be one-and-done, even if we will never forget her.

The reasons are both macro and micro and, of course, have everything to do with the blockbuster reveal in the RHOSLC finale that Monica charmed her way onto the show through her association with Jen Shah, was running a tea-spilling stan account called Reality Von Tease, trolled the women online for years, and was lying to them about it the whole time. It really is a master class in next-level Housewifery, but the problem is that future generations will be taking notes. The franchise can’t withstand the possibility of troll accounts and other shady Bravo-universe satellites infiltrating the shows. (Unless they want to hire me to be the token gay on Summer House.) Just imagine Kyle Richards finding out she has to invite the person who was gossiping about her and Morgan Wade on Instagram to her next White Party. If the women can’t trust production, making a good program will be next to impossible.

It would also be terrible for recruitment. Would we ever get a big name like a Denise Richards or a Jenna Lyons again if they knew that they might be rubbing shoulders with a troll? Bravo already has the “Kelly Clause,” named for Kelly Dodd, that can fine the women for cyberbullying their castmates; they need to set a precedent of not rewarding that kind of behavior if it happens before a woman gets cast.

What’s hard with the Monica situation is that even after she was unmasked, even after her performance in the first part of the reunion, I still like her, still want to root for her. Maybe it’s just the goodwill she garnered during the season. She took on Lisa Barlow, who exasperates her co-stars so much that they don’t even try anymore. Her refusing to back down from Lisa’s attack during Whitney’s sound bath is one of the highlights of a great season. Her telling Lisa that carping about her $60,000 ring was making her look bad was absolutely genius. She was walking, talking, antagonizing proof that we don’t need all of our ’wives to be rich or live in giant houses for them to be entertaining.

What we do need, however, is for all of our ’wives to tell the truth, or at least their truth. Now that Monica has been exposed as a liar to an almost pathological degree, we can never trust another thing she says. Even during the reunion, she told the women that she emailed production saying that the show and their ratings sucked and that’s why they needed to hire her. HR did us the solid of dredging up her initial email, and it was just pleasantries, heart emojis, and enough exclamation points to make a teenage diary blush. She’s told so many lies about big things — being Reality Von Tease — and small things — having been to Meredith Marks’s cursed boutique — that at this point we have no choice but to assume she lies about all things.

A certain amount of enjoying these shows is based on deciding who you believe and arguing about it. Are you Team Bethenny or Team Carole? Or, more recently, do you think that Dr. Nicole knew Ana had it out for Marysol and Alexia when she invited her to brunch? There will be fans who can argue either side of both debates, and those arguments are the lifeblood of the fandom. But any argument about Monica will ultimately end in a ruling against her because of what happened this season. Even if we want to believe and agree with Monica, how can we?

It’s also going to be hard to root for Monica now that we’ve seen how she reacts to being backed into a corner. At the Bermuda Triangle dinner, she and Lisa spent a full 30 seconds calling each other a “dumb bitch” across the table. Then she shouted at Angie K to “watch yourself,” repeatedly saying nothing. Then she said to Lisa, “Fuck you, you old, dumb piece of shit, leather, rubbery bitch, Donald Trump fan.” Okay, the Trump bit got me, but it’s just all too much. It takes the show from arguments about what someone did or did not do or how someone made one of the other women feel and replaces them with petty name-calling. Sure, a read can be fun, and petty name-calling certainly has its place on these shows, but when all we’re getting is shouting and cross-talk, it’s less Housewives and more an episode of The View. We saw it happen again at the reunion when Monica kept coming for Angie K, our first alien Housewife, calling her a “bench-warming bitch.” If Monica comes back next season, this is all we’re going to get, group events where everyone piles on Monica, she brings up baseless rumors (“Pay the IRS!”), calls everyone old and ugly, and nothing gets accomplished. We’ll be on the same hamster wheel until all the fans who are currently clamoring for Monica to stay are shouting, “God, why can’t everyone get over it?”

The problem is that they can’t and they never will. There are two precedents for what a second season with Monica might look like, and neither is appealing. The first is RHONJ season two, where all the women were turned off by Danielle Staub and refused to film with her. She was on a desperate island alone, and the only time we saw her interact with the entire cast was at the Posche fashion show, which literally turned into a physical altercation. After that season, Danielle had to be axed for the good of the show, and we moved on to the never-ending Gorga-Giudice feud we’re all sick of after more than a decade. When Danielle came back as a friend-of, she behaved so badly toward Margaret Josephs that she had to be fired again. There are some stars in the Bravo firmament that burn too brightly to last, and it seems like Danielle and Monica are two of them.

The other analogy is this season of RHOP, where we have Gizelle Bryant and Candiace unwilling and unable to forgive each other for comments Gizelle made about Candiace’s husband and dragging all of the women into their never-ending battle. Everyone seems miserable, no one is having fun, and the idea that this is a “friend circle” is completely shattered. This whole franchise is based in conflict, but its continued existence is dependent on there also being conflict resolution. That resolution is what the RHOP women are missing, and what I can imagine RHOSLC will also find hard to come by. If we’re stuck in the same fight, we can never move on, the show gets stale, and this whole beautiful thing is ruined (and I’m out of a career). Based on the reunion, it seems like the women are a long way from forgiving Monica. If none of them will get over it —and if she trolled them online for four years, I can totally understand why they wouldn’t — then the whole show will become more leaden than the bars of Jen Shah’s prison cell.

As much as I love Monica and would love to see her on The Traitors, Ultimate Girls Trip, House of Villains, or any other show that will have her, for the sake of everything we hold dear as Housewives fans, she needs to be fired. It may be hard to accept, but as solace, I’d like to leave you with this reminder: The star of that amazing final episode was not Monica, who had been lying all year, but Heather Gay, who figured it out and gave us a quote that immediately rocketed to the top of the Housewives lexicon with, “Receipts! Proof! Timeline! Screenshots!” We already have Heather, an excellent cast of snowflakes, and whatever Angie K is. We can and will endure.