The RHOBH Reunion Extravaganza

The three-part RHOBH reunion gets boiled down to a feud between sisters … and Rinna

There is something about the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion that is really sticking with me. There’s a point that I have been dying to make for three weeks now. No, it is not about Crystal’s darkness, Diana’s bots, or Kathy Hilton’s meltdown. It is about Kyle Richards’s earrings, which look like they were drawn for some kind of Dazzler reboot comic. Kyle clocked in wearing full-on weapons that only the deftest of Ninja Turtles could correctly deploy. And then there was that dress, which looked like it was made out of the same material as those glittery inflated balls that you can buy for $3 in a giant cage in the front of the supermarket. And why on earth did it have Dora the Explorer backpack straps in the same fabric? It’s like the official school uniform of the Barbarella Academy.

Usually my favorite thing to do is go around the horn and talk about the ladies’ outfits, but I fear that Kyle’s hideousness is the only one we will have the time or space to get to, because there is so much going on over these three houses. The whole thing became about the Kathy-Kyle-Rinna feud. Some of that is because of the structure of the reunion, with all the Kathy stuff coming last (as it should because that’s how it happened chronologically), but I also think the promo egged it on by showing Kyle at the end of the reunion in pieces. Many tuned in just to see how this was going to play out. Haha. JK. We tuned in because we’re fools and nothing would make us miss this.

Before we get to Kathy, there are a few things from the first two parts that I need to get out of the way. (No, none of them is about Jamie Lee Curtis’s kinda gross cameo.) First is that Garcelle — this whole season, but particularly during this reunion — solidified that she is a top-tier, all-time-great Housewife with a capital H. The way she just flat-out accused Diana (who has been upgraded from Princess of Liplikia to the Queen of Floplandia) of hiring the bots and terrorizing her son was God tier. The way she turned on all of those women, particularly Kyle, when they tried to even explain where Diana was coming from gave me tingles. Garcelle is now so powerful a fan favorite that even our dark lord Andy Cohen had to come forward and apologize after he steered the conversation too quickly away from Lisa throwing Garcelle’s book in the trash and Erika posting it on social media.

Everyone is stanning Garcelle these days, but I am also stanning for Crystal Kung Minkoff, who I think got the end of the stick that is so shitty Ramona Singer thinks it belongs on her floor. (Yes, this newsletter is all Ramona Singer poop jokes now.) For both of her seasons on the show she has been combating the controlling cabal known as the Get-Along Gang (since Quentin Tarantino sued for trademark infringement and general cringiness over everyone calling them the Fox Force Five), who keep telling her how to feel her feelings. It happened once again at the reunion. Just as they told Crystal she couldn’t have felt “violated” for Sutton seeing her nude, Kyle once again told Crystal that what Sutton said to her could not have been “dark.” Kyle is accusing Crystal of making something up, and Crystal is saying it doesn’t matter what Sutton said; if she feels it was dark, then it was dark. They’re arguing two different points, and Kyle has no interest in trying to understand Crystal’s.

Crystal didn’t defend herself as well as Garcelle, but she did make the point that Kyle will never understand where she’s coming from because Kyle, as a woman of privilege, never has her thoughts or emotions questioned. It was a little infuriating to me that when Diana said Garcelle should have taken Diana’s name out of the texts her son Jax posted about the bots, Kyle was so quick to try to explain her reasoning. Kyle wasn’t agreeing with Diana, but I wish she would have spent just a fraction of the time trying to figure out Crystal’s perspective as she did defending someone who sicced the internet on a 14-year-old kid. Sorry, just like I choose to believe that Lorde is really 73 years old and Lea Michele can’t read, I am choosing to believe Diana sent those bots even if it is proven otherwise.

I think Garcelle and Crystal (and Sutton, to some extent) really highlighted how there is a double standard between the “old guard” and the new. Garcelle pointed out that if one of Kyle’s kids were yelled at the way Erika yelled at Jax, it would have been a different story entirely, and she’s right. We would have heard about it from everyone. It would have been like Lucy Lucy Apple Juice didn’t wear panties to a party and then had a lesbian affair with Denise Richards. It would be all we would ever hear about, and I think, considering this is coming from the two women of color on the cast, that deserves to be interrogated a little bit more deeply.

Okay, now for the Kathy Hilton of it all. [Deep breath.] I simultaneously think a lot of things are true and what I think is true is going to be different from what you agree is true, but, hey, this is a safe space. Well, as safe as it can be considering we’re gathered here to yell about total strangers we are oddly invested in. (For a breakdown of all the accusations more specifically, check this out.)

I believe that Kathy was more upset at Kyle for not having a tasting for her tequila at the Kemo Sabe party than she was at Lisa for ordering Kendall Jenner’s tequila. I believe that Kathy Hilton said to Erika “that DJ is an old fucking f—-t” when he refused to play her request. I believe that Kathy Hilton had a total freakout at the club and to Lisa Rinna. I believe she said she would ruin Kyle and her family, and I believe she said that Dorit is an idiot, that everyone should be fired, and that they were all peons. I also believe that Kyle gets blamed for everything that goes wrong with Kathy and she’s sick of dealing with it. I firmly believe all of that is true.

What I do not believe is that Lisa Rinna didn’t order the tequila to taunt Kathy. I do not believe that Lisa Rinna was traumatized or abused by what Kathy was saying. I do not believe that Kathy didn’t text Rinna to stay silent because Kathy, a person who doesn’t even understand how Instagram DMs work, just deleted the messages off her phone. I also do not believe that Lisa Rinna has any business being in Kathy and Kyle’s feud.

Everyone thinks Kathy “ate” when she accused Rinna of getting Lisa Vanderpump and her sister thrown off the show and that she’s the biggest bully in Hollywood. From what I remember, the cast (led by Kyle) being sick of Lisa’s lying is what made her leave the show, and Kim wasn’t asked back because her addiction issues were getting too dark. What Kathy should have brought up was Denise Richards. With both Kathy and Denise, Lisa took something that happened outside of the show, brought it on-camera, and then kept drumming on it as if a situation that didn’t involve her somehow had a great impact on her life. Yes, Lisa Rinna is enacting a familiar pattern; it’s just not any of the patterns that Kathy exposed.

We’re stuck in the weird situation where we know Kathy said something horrible about the DJ (which in hindsight makes Lisa’s accusations a lot more sensical), but also not really caring too much about the other charges leveled against her. Okay, so Kathy freaked out about Kyle. So what? That’s her prerogative, and the fact that Kyle is as mad at Kathy as she is at Lisa for bringing it up shows that their dynamic was obliterated before Lisa Rinna ever showed up.

This also leaves us in a weird place when it comes to the leaks. Both Erika and Kathy don’t believe that her publicist Jack is the one who leaked the rumors about Kathy. Rinna points out that as soon as she got back to Beverly Hills, she already had a call from TMZ that something happened. As she said, it was a busy club. This crew would have stuck out, cameras or no. Was this leaked by someone in “the group?” Maybe. I would think it was more likely someone from their circle since some of the key details — the slurs Kathy made, who they were made against — don’t line up with the official facts we hear at the reunion. So who was it? No clue, but I’ll be curious to see if this happens again when they film next season and if Kathy, indeed, won’t sign up again if Erika and Rinna are on the cast.

What is certain is that Kyle is devastated. It does seem like she’s always the one at fault when it comes to fights with her family. That means either she is the bad sister and can’t see it or her sisters are nuts. Or both! But her feelings are real, and they come from somewhere, and, even if you hate Kyle, I think we can muster up some sympathy for a woman who sacrificed her relationships with both of her sisters for this stupid reality show that we all love so much. The part that really got me was when Dorit went into Kyle’s dressing room after the reunion and told her the warm, fuzzy feeling that everything between her and Kathy was good was never going to happen. They need to do the work now, while the cameras are off, to get back to a good place.

But Kyle knows it won’t happen. She’s been around this particular block one too many times. She knows Kathy will run to Kim, Kim will agree with Kathy, and they’ll both team up on Kyle, always Mommy’s favorite, always taking the brunt of the abuse. Dorit is pleading with her, telling her she will help, and Kyle doesn’t hear it. She just thinks of herself in their childhood home, playing alone in front of the television while everyone paid attention to Kim, the star. She thinks of herself with her original nose at Kathy’s glamorous wedding — to a Hilton! — somewhere in a corner trying to fit in. She thinks of herself, finally the biggest star of the three, the linchpin of this show that neither of them could navigate as successfully as she is. She thinks of her husband and her kids and the grandkids who are certainly on the way. She thinks of her co-stars and her friends on charity boards and Jamie Lee Curtis. She thinks of Andy giving her the biggest hug and the fans rushing to her side. But it’s not enough, because without her sisters, her life is just as empty as this now-deserted soundstage where she cried off her makeup for two hours.